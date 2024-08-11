Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: d23, disney

Disney Debuts Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade D23 Doll Set

D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event has arrived and with it some new limited edition exclusives including a six pack of dolls

Article Summary Disney unveils the Midnight Masquerade Series doll set exclusively at D23, featuring six limited edition dolls.

Includes iconic characters like Snow White, Ariel, Alice, and villains like Gaston and the Queen of Hearts.

Each doll comes with a certificate of authenticity, intricate costuming, and elegant window display packaging.

The six-doll set is priced at $779 with pre-orders opening August 12 and shipping in late October 2024.

D23 is here, and it is a party as shopDisney has unveiled a nice selection of collectibles for the Ultimate Disney Fan Event. We have seen a few Marvel and Star Wars exclusives arrive, but some beloved princesses and villains are arriving fashionably late for the event. Behold, the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series doll set has arrived featuring six limited edition dolls. Spanning across the generations of Disney, heroes, and villains come together for one magnificent night, with each doll getting a limited release and will have its own certificate of authenticity. Each character will also have its own window display packaging with ribbon ties as a caring handle and brand-new Midnight Masquerade outfits. This set will include:

Snow White from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) – Limited Edition of 4,300

Alice from Alice in Wonderland (1951) – Limited Edition of 4,000

The Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland (1951) – Limited Edition of 3,450

Ariel from The Little Mermaid (1987) – Limited Edition of 4,300

Gaston from Beauty and the Beast (1991) – Limited Edition of 3,000

Mother Gothel from Tangled (2010) – Limited Edition of 3,900

Show your love for Disney in a brand new and limited edition way with his special D23 exclusive doll ses. It is nice to see some uncommon releases with this set, like some love for Alice in Wonderland with The Queen of Hearts and Alice herself. Collectors will have to fork over quite a pretty penny for this Disney doll collection, as it will come in at a whopping $779! Pre-orders are set to arrive on August 12 at 11 AM EST on shopDisney, and they are set to ship out in late October 2024.

Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Doll Set – D23

"Fashionably late, fiercely on point! The Disney Heroes and Villains are here to make an impression. Not even a lost invitation from a royal courier can keep them from attending the show-stopping Midnight Masquerade. They've finally arrived, and they are owning this magical moment. The blend of mystery and moonlight comes to life in this stunningly sophisticated collection."

Each doll includes Certificate of Authenticity

Rich, intricate costuming with embroidered detailing, elevated fabrics, and fine detailing including embroidered accents and metallic finishes*

Sculpted masks

Finely styled hair

Rooted eyelashes (except for Gaston)

Display stands included

Each doll comes in elegant window display packaging with ribbon ties and carry handle

Part of the Disney Designer Collection Midnight Masquerade Series – Fashionably Late

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!