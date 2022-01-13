Funko Prepares for V-Day with New Villainous Valentine's Day Goodies

It looks like Funko is getting into the spirit of Valentine's Day as they reveal a very interesting line up of V-DAy collectibles. Villainous Valentines are here and are ready to give fans, collectors, loved one's and you Valentines a deadly twist. A whole line-up of collectibles is heading our way, starting with vinyl figures that will have a nice variety of rarity with 1 in 9 Super Common, 1 in 12 Common, 1 in 18 Chase, and 1 in 36 Hyper-Rare. Each of these Valentine's Day creatures comes with its own villainous item which can include dynamite, poison, grenades, knives, axes, and even a rocket launcher. The fun of the Villainous Valentine's does not end at Vinyl figure as there will also be Plushes, Loungefly bags, and even some Valentine's cards. Each card has a pun-styled Valentine's quote that will be sure to make any loved one or friend laugh.

"Deliver lighthearted mischief with Funko's Villainous Valentines! These crafty creatures are available as Vinyl figures, Plush, Loungfly and V-Day cards!"

These Villainous Valentine's are very interesting and add a new deadly twist on the lovers holiday. The designs of these little creatures are pretty unique and they totally give off some Woodland Critters vibes from South Park. I do appreciate all of the additional releases for this line from Funko with big vinyls, minis, cards, and the bags. Whether you want to celebrate Valentine's Day with a new line of collectibles or want to show off your darker side then this one is for you. Prices do vary depending on what Villainous Valentine's collectible you want with the Loungefly bag coming in at $39.99, the vinyls at $9.99, 8-pack card bundle for $9.99, and the Paka Paka mini less than that. Collectors can find all of Funko's Villainous Valentines right here.