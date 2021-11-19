Funko Reveals Festival of Fun 2021 Shared Retailers Exclusive List

It looks like all of the Funko Festival of Fun exclusives have been revealed, with 21 Pops getting released. We have already seen all of these reveals except 1 with and that is a special Black Light Rainbow Jimi Hendrix Pop that will be a Funko Shop Exclusive. This will now be the Top Pop to acquire for the special convention, so make sure you prepare to click fast to get this rock icon. There will be four Show Only exclusives which will be up for purchase at the Festival of Fun itself or if you are a winner of the lottery. The four exclusives will consist of The Great Galoo, Basketball Freddy (Home), Play-Doh (Blue), and special Festival of Fun tees. Another waiting room will be implemented for Lottery Winners, so be prepared to save yourselves the hassle and have backup plans for the General Public release and Shared Retailer Locations. Check out all teh rules and guidelines for the Festival of Fun right here and Happy Hunting.

"Aside from being available at the Funko Booth during ECCC, Festival of Fun exclusive products will be made available for sale on Funko.com, at Funko flagship stores, and via select retail partners. Select Shared Exclusives will be available to the public starting as early as 6am PT on December 3rd on Funko.com and through respective shared retailer sites and stores. Festival of Fun on Funko.com will not be hosting a lottery for the virtual sale but will use our waiting room feature to ensure our fans are let in on a first in, first out basis. While shopping the event, there will be a limit of up to 1 of each item per household. "

"All exclusives sold at the Funko Booth will have both the 2021 NYCC sticker and a Festival of Fun sticker. All shared items sold through retail partners will have the 2021 Fall Convention Exclusive sticker."