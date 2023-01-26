Funko Reveals New Disney 100th Anniversary Celebration Pop Vinyls The new Funko Fair event has arrived and a massive assortment of new Disney Pops have been revealed celebrating 100 Years of Wonder

Disney is celebrating 100 Years of Wonder this year, and that is one mighty event that could be rewarded. We have already seen plenty of new collectibles debut for the event, and it looks like more are on the way from Funko. Funko has recently kicked off its yearly Funko Fair, which consists of plenty of new Pop Vinyl and Funko Soda reveals. Some of those reveals consisted of a massive assortment of Disney Pops from classics like Walt Disney and Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Princess and the Frog and Encanto. The whole line-up of new Pops will consist of:

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Snow White (Cleaning) – Target Exclusive

Snow White & Woodland Creatures – Pop Movie Posters

Encanto

Little Mirabel (Glow in the Dark)

Sleeping Beauty

Princess Aurora

Walt Disney

Young Walt Target Exclusive

Walt with Camera – Funko Shop Exclusive

Walt Disney on Engine

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse in Steamboat Car

Die-Cast Mickey Mouse

Die-Cast Mickey – All Metal Chase

Cinderella

Cinderella

Cinderella – Diamond Collection – Barnes & Noble Exclusive

Princess and the Frog

Princess Tiana

Princess Tiana – Diamond Collection – Books-A-Million Exclusive

Tiana and Prince Naveen Dancing – Movie Moment

Frozen

Queen Elsa

Queen Elsa – Diamond Collection – PartyCity Exclusive

Aristocats

Maria, Berlioz and Toulouse – Flocked 3-Pack – Walmart Exclusive

Up

Carl and Ellie – Movie Moment

Tangled

Flynn and Rapunzel – Movie Moment

Mary Poppins

Mary Poppins on Carousel

Bert on Carousel

Moana

Wayfinder Moana

Lilo & Stitch

Reuben with Grilled Cheese – Books-A-Million Exclusive

This is an incredible set of Disney collectibles, even if you are not a fan of Funko or the Pop collectibles. The Movie Moments are delightful, the Movie Posters Series is brilliant, and Rebuen from Lilo & Stitch is nothing but pure fun. Funko continues to impress, and their Pops is getting more intricate as time goes on. That Wayfinder Moana is beautifully crafted and will make an excellent display piece for any Disney fan's collection. Some of these Disney 100 Years of Wonder Pops are retailer exclusives, but all standard releases are set for an April 2023 release. Pre-orders are already live right here, and check the specific retailer to reserve your exclusive Pop as well.

