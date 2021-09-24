Stranger Things Black Light Funko Pops Debut and Sold Out Instantly

It is always hard to cover hot ticket collectibles when so many of them sell out instantly. Even now, it is still near impossible to lock down popular Funko Pop Vinyls, and at this point, it is just hoping for a restock or in-store release. Target of all places continues to have some of the best collectibles round with a sad system that cancels pre-orders, delays them, and has zero communication from store to store. This can be quite frustrating for many collectors, but once they know a collectible is coming, it's a lot easier to track them down. One of the newest exclusive releases is the Stranger Things Black Light Pops from Funko. This will consist of three repainted designs from the Stranger Things line, including Eleven, Dustin, and the terrifying Demogorgon.

Stranger Things is just one of many franchises to receive the popular Black Light Pop trend from Funko this year. They will now join Marvel Comic, Batman, and Alice in Wonderland with some super groovy color decor that will level up with a UV light. As soon as the Pops debuts on Target they sold out instantly, but while online orders are sold out be sure to try and acquire these in-store this November. The Demogorgon is easily the best Pop of the set with a cotton candy color scheme that will be an absolute hit. I would have loved to see more popular Stranger Things Pops return for this wave of Black Light designs giving fans some truly popular collectibles. Pre-orders for all three are sold out but keep an eye out here for a restock as if delays occur, many collectors will forget to check off the delay, which will void their pre-order. Some of the Pop Pins, Backpack, and shirts are still in stock, so be sure to get them before it is too late.