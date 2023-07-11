Posted in: Collectibles, Gentle Giant | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, marvel, star wars

Gentle Giant Unveils SDCC 23' Exclusives for Star Wars and Marvel

San Diego Comic Con 2023 is right around the corner and Gentle Giant has unveiled some exclusives that are on the way to the con

San Diego Comic Con arrives next week, and that means some convention exclusives are on the way. Gentle Giant Ltd. has just unveiled their SDCC 2023 showcase with some new statues for Star Wars and Marvel fans. Kicking things off first is a new Jumbo Kenner-inspired figure feating everyone's favorite Astromech R2-D2. R2 is limited to only 500 pieces, will feature a removable third leg, and comes in at $80. For Marvel Comics, the Herald of Galactus has arrived with a new Skottie Young animated statue of the Silver Surfer. This cosmic hero is limited to only 250 pieces, features a metallic shine, and is priced at $65. The last SDCC 2023 exclusive is from Star Wars: The Clone Wars with a 750 piece Paz Vizsla mini bust. Fight for the old ways of Mandalore with this slick statue that features two head sculpts as he wiled the infamous Darksaber. Each exclusive will be offered at the con, with some popping up on Gentle Giant with R2 here, Silver Surfer here, and Paz Vizsla here.

Marvel – Silver Surfer (Chrome) Animated-Style Statue

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Soar the spaceways in style with this exclusive statue of the Silver Surfer! Cast in shiny chrome, this approximately 4-inch statue of Norrin Radd is based on the Marvel cover artwork of Skottie Young. Limited to only 250 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

The Clone Wars – Pre Vizsla Mini Bust

"A Gentle Giant, Ltd. San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive! During the Clone Wars, Pre Vizsla served as governor of Concordia, a moon of Mandalore. But Vizsla had a secret life as the leader of Death Watch, a hidden group of Mandalorian commandos seeking control of their planet. Beginning July 17th, a collectible inspired by Pre Vizsla's Star Wars: The Clone Wars™ appearance joins Gentle Giant, Ltd.'s line of 1:6 scale Mini Busts! Sculpted raising the legendary Darksaber, this San Diego Exclusive item measures approximately 7 inches tall, and features interchangeable helmeted and unhelmeted heads. Limited to only 750 pieces!"

Star Wars – R2-D2 (Droid Factory) Jumbo Figure

"A Gentle Giant, Ltd. San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive! It's R2-D2 as you remember him! For the first time, Gentle Giant, Ltd. is releasing a replica of the astromech droid, R2-D2, inspired by the vintage 1979 Droid Factory set. Measuring approximately 7 inches tall, our convention-exclusive Star Wars™ Jumbo FIgure comes with a removable third leg. This limited-edition figure comes packaged in a full-color box and is limited to only 500 pieces."

