Become Spider-Man with Jazwares New Official Primalux Costume

Step into the Jazwares Vault with their brand new, highly detailed Official Primalux Costume for the one and only Spider-Man

Article Summary Become Spider-Man with Jazwares' new Primalux Costume, inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, for $500.

Features include a full-body spandex suit, molded belt, web shooters, and built-in footwear in three sizes.

Comes in a special case like Peter’s from Spider-Man: Homecoming, perfect for wearing or displaying.

Pre-order now at Jazwares Vault with a December 2024 release. Officially licensed Marvel product.

Become part of the Spider-Verse with Jazwares as they unveil their Official Primalux Spider-Man Costume, That is right, become the Amazing Spider-Man with this full-body spandex suit with this complete all-in-one release. Inspired by Spider-Man: No Way Home, this special costume comes with a full-body spandex suit, a molded belt, and web shooters to give Marvel fans everything they need to become the webhead. This suit even features built-in footwear, with three sizes being offered for this suit with medium, which will fit 9/10 shoe size, and then large and X-large, which both are for a shoe size 11/12. The entire Spider-Man replica is then placed in a special case similar to what Peter Parker gets from Tony Stark, as seen in the opening sequence from Spider-Man: Homecoming. Whether you want to wear or display this suit, it will cost Marvel fans $500 to bring it home. Pre-orders are live at the Jazwares Vault right now, with a December 2024 release date.

Marvel Spider-Man Official Primalux Costume

"Look out: here comes the MARVEL™ Spider-Man Official Primalux Costume. Based on Spidey's classic suit from SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME™, this complete costume features a full body spandex suit, detailed weblines, raised emblem, rubber soles, molded belt, and molded web shooters. It also includes a pull-on headpiece with a molded mask underneath the spandex to capture Spidey's heroic profile."

"Finally, it comes packaged in a hard storage case with a handle. Every inch is designed with high quality plastics and four-way stretch spandex to bring this spider suit off the screen and onto your body. Put on the MARVEL™ Spider-Man Official Primalux Costume and combine great power with great responsibility. Only available at Jazwares Vault. Officially licensed MARVEL™ product from Jazwares. *Footwear is built into this costume, so please ensure your chosen size also matches your shoe size."

