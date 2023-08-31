Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, haunted mansion, RSVLTS

Get Spooky with RSVLTS New Disney's Haunted Mansion Collection

It is time to haunt your growing wardrobe as RSVLTS has unveiled a new button-down collection with the spooky Haunted Mansion

Fall is right around the corner, and that means monsters, ghouls, and ghosts are ready for a night on the town. RSVLTS is getting ready for a spooky season with a brand new button-down collection as they unveil their newest collaboration. Disney's Haunted Mansion has arrived with an impressive six-shirt collection that will surely haunt your closet. This eerie set of shirts is packed with plenty of easter eggs from the beloved Disney Parks ride, which also just got a brand-new theatrical film. RSVLTS new Disney's Haunted Mansion collection will consist of:

"Haunted Houseguests" There are plenty of mysteries within the walls of the Haunted Mansion, and RSVLTS is bringing them front and center. The Haunted Houseguests button-down is packed with some incredible artwork featuring iconic ghosts like Madame Leota and the deadly Constance Hathaway. The beauty of the Haunted Mansion has never looked better!



"After-Life of the Party" Partying does not stop in the Afterlife, and now you have become the only living thing at it with this next button-down. The After-Life of the Party is packed with ghouls and ghosts and so much more from the hit Disney Parks ride. Scare your wardrobe with this Kunuflex button-down that really makes you the life of the party.

"Grim Grinning Graveyard" Ghosts just wanna have fun too, and they have possessed this next RSVLTS shirt with the Grim Grinning Graveyard. Dig up some style with this ghastly button-down that features Hitchhiking Ghosts, tombstones, and the creepy Grounds Keeper. Add some haunting new style to your look this Fall that will surely have all eyes and ghouls on you.



"Ghostly Gallery" Speaking of eyes, they are literally all on you with this next Disney's Haunted Mansion button-down as the Ghostly Gallery has arrived. This gorgeous purple button-down features some spooky paintings from around the mansion that might have a life of their own. This is a scary new shirt that Disney fans will not want to miss, Be Warned!

"Wall Creeps" Scare your wardrobe into submission with this next button-down that will surely give you the creeps. Wall Creeps is one of the more subtle Haunted Mansion designs that is packed with some spooky looks on a slick gray backdrop. This haunting shirt might be more than you bargained for, but it will be a scary new addition to your closet.

"Fright This Way" (Roper) Fright This Way is the last button-down that RSVLTS is dishing out for their Disney's Haunted Mansion line. Their new Roper Collection continues to grow with this spooky new release that features an embodied candelabra. Featuring a purple and black design, you will be welcomed into any haunted house or mansion when wearing this scary shirt.



From Hitching Ghosts to Madame Leota, RSVLTS has captured all of the spooky characters for Disney's Haunted Mansion. It is never too early to get ready for Halloween, and these delightful releases will have you celebrating all year long. All of these button-down shirts will be offered in RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material, which is beyond comfy, soft, stretchy, and will never shrink or fade. The entire set will be available in their Classic (Unisex) design as well as women & youth styles/sizes. Haunt your wardrobe today right now on RSVLTS.com and on their app. Collectors and Disney fans will be able to bring home one of all of these shirts for $70 (Roper is $72), with sizes ranging from XS-4XL. BOO!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!