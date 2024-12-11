Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, magneto, Marvel Comics

Magneto Joins Iron Studios Growing X-Men 97' Statue Collection

A new selection of statues is on the way from Iron Studios including the arrival of an Uncanny hero, once a previous villain, from the X-Men

Article Summary Magneto joins Iron Studios' X-Men 97 statue line in a dynamic 1/10 Art Scale.

Inspired by X-Men: The Animated Series, Magneto stands 8.9" tall in classic colors.

Features include swappable helmeted and unhelmeted heads for display variety.

Pre-order Magneto for $179.99; pair with upcoming Cyclops, Rogue, and more.

The Master of Magnetism has arrived, as Iron Studios has revealed its latest animated Marvel statue. Magneto has arrived with a brand new statue inspired by the continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series with X-Men '97. Born Erik Lehnsherr, a Holocaust survivor, his motives and worldview have been shaped by the persecution he endured, fueling his mistrust of humanity. However, after the supposed death of Charles Xavier, he was given the opportunity to lead the X-Men. This obviously creates an intense dynamic for the team, as the villain is changing his ways for the greater good.

Iron Studios has now brought Magneto to life with an impressive 1/10 Art Scale statue that stands 8.9" tall. The statue features the animated style of the 97' cartoon series with cel-shading deco as he wears his classic purple and red outfit. He will come with a pair of swappable heads, allowing Marvel fans to display him with and without his iconic helmet. X-Men collectors can bring home the Master of Magnetism in Q3 2025 for $179.99, and pre-orders are already live. Pair Magneto with one of the other X-Men 97 statues with Cyclops, Rogue, Gambit, Wolverine, and more coming soon.

Magneto

"Metallic particles deform and fluidly mold under his power, forming the base at his feet. Rising to levitate, propelled by electromagnetic energy, one of the most powerful mutants on Earth stands ready. Often alternating between being one of the X-Men's greatest enemies and one of their most valuable allies depending on the circumstances, he appears in his iconic crimson and purple attire, channeling his unique powers with his mind and directing them with gestures of his right hand."

"Highly anticipated by fans and collectors, Iron Studios proudly presents the "Magneto – X-Men '97 – Art Scale 1/10" statue, inspired by the hit animated series streaming on Disney+, on a stylized base adorned with the X-Men logo on the front and bringing two interchangeable head options."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!