Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles April O'Neil 1:4 Statue Unveiled by PCS

The sewers of New York await as PCS has announced their newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue with a popular reporter

Article Summary PCS unveils a 1:4 scale statue of TMNT's April O’Neil, priced at $680.

April comes to life from the 80’s series in iconic yellow jumpsuit attire.

The statue stands 18.5” tall, poised with a camcorder and microphone.

Available in Dec 2024, fans can pre-order to complete their TMNT collection.

PCS has returned to New York once again as they dive into the sewers with a brand-new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles statue. Continuing their impressive 1:4 scale line, April O'Neil is joint fight agent Shredder and his Foot Clan. Coming to life from the hit 80s animated series, April O'Neil is on the scene as a reporter for Channel 6 once again, featuring her iconic look and signature yellow jumpsuit. Standing at 18.5" tall, April is placed on a dynamic base as she recently took down one of Baxter Stockman's Mousers. With a camcorder in hand and a microphone, she is for sure about to get an exclusive first look at the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in action. TMNT fans will be able to add April O'Neil to their collection in December 2024 for a mighty $680. Pre-orders are already live, and be sure to add the animated versions of Mickey, Leo, Raph, and Donny statues as well to finish your display.

April O'Neil 1:4 Scale Premier Series Statue

"Sideshow and Premium Collectibles Studio are proud to present the April O'Neil 1:4 Scale Premier Series Statue, an exciting new addition to our line of collectibles based on the classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series. The April 1:4 Statue stands over 18" tall and is decked out in her signature yellow jumpsuit. Her right hand holds a Channel 6 video camera, while in her left hand is her trusty microphone tethered to a small recorder strapped to the back of her suit."

"This intrepid reporter appears poised for action atop a street scene base littered with the broken remains of a maniacal Mouser robot. April's costume is recreated in beautiful detail – her yellow jumpsuit with metal accents and a popped collar is matched with a white belt and boots. Her auburn hair and pink lipstick complete her look and bring this fan favorite animated character to life."

