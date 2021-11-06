Ghostbusters Plasma Series Proton Pack HasLab Fully Backed

Dreams are coming true as Hasbro's Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack HasLab has been fully backed. This HasLab is the first of three ongoing campaigns to be completed, which is surprising since it was the last to be revealed. The Proton Pack is an actual 1:1 wearable replica straight out of the upcoming Ghostbusters: Afterlife film. Collectors will be receiving an incredible replica that features two modes for Afterlife and 1984 lights and sounds and even has a fully detailed design. While this HasLab is just for the Proton Pack, it will also be a companion piece to the upcoming Hasbro's Plasma Series Neutrona Wand (found here).

There are still 36 days left for the HasLab campaign, and the first unlockable tier has been revealed with full backing. This stretch goal is nothing crazy, but at 9,000 backers, fans will receive a connection hose to connect the Proton Pack to the Neutona Wanda. This seems like a wasted tier with an attachment that should already be included and to smooth it off there is also a 1984 weather sticker sheet for your Pack. As silly as this tier is, it is necessary to give Ghostbusters fans a fully connected rig and figure crossed for a Trap or Goggles for upcoming tiers. Be sure to back the Ghostbusters Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack HasLab right here for $399.99.

"Iconic look, updated science. The Class I stretch goal sends you back to the '80s in unlicensed style with classic Ghostbusters unlock. You already have your Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand. You're backing the Plasma Series Spengler's Proton Pack. You're just missing something in the middle: the connection hose. No old school (or new school) Proton Pack is complete without one. Those particles are no good if you don't have something to throw them with, and that's why our Class I unlock includes the hose to connect your Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand to your Proton Pack (Plasma Series Spengler's Neutrona Wand sold separately. Subject to availability). Oh, and we couldn't forget the custom 1984 decals with a brushed chrome look. Wicked."

"(Side note: Venkman wants you to know that it wouldn't hurt to pick up a neutrona wand (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) while you're at it, just in case if you haven't already…)"

