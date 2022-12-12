Ronan the Accuser Puts the Hammer Down with Marvel Legends

Ronan the Accuser is about to pit the hammer down as the Hasbro announces their newest Marvel Legends figure. Coming right out of Marvel Comics, this powerful cosmic villain is back and ready to strike. Comic book fans will be impressed with his fantastic comic book design right off the pages. His judgment and power if second to the Supreme Intelligence, and Hasbro was sure to include his cosmic-rod as an accessory. His classic Fantastic Four appearance is faithfully recited, and he gets a deluxe size to pair correctly with other Marvel Legends figures. The classic Marvel figures have been remarkable to see and Ronan will be an easy purchase for Fantastic Four fans or if you need a new Avengers Level Threat on the field. Ronan the Accuser will be an Amazon Exclusive Marvel Legends release and is getting a $38.99 price tag. Ronan's wrath is unleashed in Spring 2023, and pre-orders are set to arrive tomorrow (12/13) at 1 PM EST here.

Ronan The Accuser Returns to Marvel Legends

"Hasbro Marvel Legends Series: Ronan the Accuser Figure – (Ages 4 years & up/ Approx. Retail Price: $38.99/Available: Spring 2023). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Guardians of the Galaxy action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! As Supreme Public Accuser, Ronan enforces Kree justice with his cosmi-rod, the Universal Weapon, which often brings him into conflict with the space-faring races of the Marvel Universe."

"This collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends Guardians of the Galaxy action figure is detailed to look like the classic Ronan the Accuser character from Fantastic Four, Avengers and other classic Marvel comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. It comes with 1 accessory, the cosmi-rod wielded by Supreme Public Accuser, the Universal Weapon. Available for pre-order 12/13 at 1pm ET exclusively at Amazon."