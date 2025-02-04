Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Minifigure

Go Big and Get First with New Up-Scale LEGO Racing Driver Minifigure

LEGO is taking things up a notch as they debut their Up-Scale set featuring a large and in charge Racing Driver Minifigure

Article Summary Discover the iconic LEGO Racing Driver Minifigure now up-scaled to 9.5” with 694 pieces.

Create a dynamic display or imaginative play with moving limbs and a spinning head.

Unlock a hidden Easter Egg under the helmet for an added surprise feature.

Perfect for collectors and LEGO enthusiasts aged 10 and up, available March 2025 for $54.99.

The LEGO Minifigure was introduced in 1978 and has become one of the most iconic and beloved toy figures worldwide. Standing just under 1.5 inches tall, these small bite-size articulated figures feature hundreds, if not thousands, of interchangeable heads, torsos, and accessories. This allows for endless customization, which has started to evolve since their original simplistic yellow smiling faces. The LEGO minifigure has surpassed simplicity with hundreds of licensed characters from iconic franchises like Star Wars, The Simpsons, Marvel, and Harry Potter.

However, you can not forget the classics, and that is what LEGO is doing with its new Up-Scaled LEGO Racing Driver Minifigure set. Coming in at a whopping 9.5" tall and 694 pieces, master builders can build their very own mighty minifigure inspired by classic sets. The brick-built driver will feature a spinning head, moveable limbs, and even a hidden Easter Egg under his helmet. Collectors can bring home the Up-Scaled LEGO Racing Driver Minifigure set in March 2025 for $54.99.

LEGO Racing – Up-Scaled Driver Minifigure Set

"Thrill any LEGO® building enthusiast aged 10 and up with this Up-Scaled Racing Driver Minifigure (40819). The building kit is inspired by minifigures found in over 20 LEGO toy sets (each sold separately). The racing driver has a moving head, hands, arms and legs for dynamic display or imaginative play options and a hidden Easter egg under the helmet. This up-scaled buildable figure makes a great display piece in any home or office and is a meaningful toy gift for boys, girls or racing fans."

Up-scaled driver figure set – Treat racing fans aged 10 years old and up to the Up-Scaled Racing Driver Minifigure as a fun gift to build and display alongside a favorite LEGO® race car model

Figure with a secret – A LEGO® racing driver figure with a decorated torso, spinning head, moving hands, arms and legs, plus a buildable Easter egg tucked under the helmet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!