Funko Gets Ready For Space Jam: A New Legacy With New Pops

The Tune Squad is back as the long awaited Space Jam sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy is landing this summer. NBA superstar LeBron James is taking over for Michael Jordan this time around, and almost all your favorite Looney Tunes are back. Besides Pepé le Pew, the Tune Squad is ready for some action once again, and Funko is ready for all the fun as they debut a huge wave of Space Jam collectibles. There are 14 Pop Vinyls heading our way as well as 4 Pocket Pops, 2 Pop Tee bundles, a new Space Jam Funkoverse expansion pack, and a wave of Funko Mystery Minis. All of the Pops that are coming down the court and into your collection is:

Lola Bunny

Bugs Bunny

Daffy Duck

Marvin the Martain

Manda (Goon Squad)

Wet/Fire (Goon Squad)

Sylvester and Tweety

LeBron James (Dribble)

LeBron James (Leap)

LeBron James (10" Dribble) – Walmart Exclusive

LeBron James (Posed) – Amazon Exclusive

Tazmanian Devin (Flocked) – Walmart Exclusive

Porky Pig – Funko Shop Exclusive

Marvin the Martian (Metallic) with Pop Tee – Target Exclusive

Bugs Bunny Pocket Pop (Metallic) with Pop Tee – Target Exclusive

This is an excellent first wave of Space Jam: A New Legacy collectibles, and I am sure we will see more in the coming months. LeBron James is quite present in this wave with four Pops coming our way, but they each have him in a nice pose and in that sweet Tune Squad outfit. NBA and Space Jam fans will get a kick out of all these Funko Pops, and fans will be able to find all the commons set to release here. All of these Pops are set to release in June 2021, so be on the lookout for the retailer exclusives dropping in the summer as well. That FunkoShop Porky Pig will be a hit for both Space Jam and Looney Tunes fans, so prepare for that mystery drop this summer.