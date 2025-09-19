Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Go International with McFarlane Toys New Batman: Incorporated Figure

A Crisis of Infinite Earths is upon McFarlane Toys but that is not stopping them as new DC Comics figures are on the way

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 7-inch Batman Incorporated action figure from the DC Multiverse line.

Batman Incorporated features a global network of heroes, symbolizing Batman's worldwide impact.

The figure sports a gray and black batsuit, illuminated bat symbol, soft goods cape, and accessories.

Pre-orders are open now for $26.99, with an official release date set for October 2025.

McFarlane is back with a new selection of 7" scale action figures as they continue to explore the DC Multiverse. As expected, a few of these figures featured the Caped Crusader, including the debut of Batman Incorporated. This program is a global crime-fighting organization created by Bruce Wayne in the aftermath of The Return of Bruce Wayne (2010), written by Grant Morrison. Instead of working alone, Batman decides to "franchise" his mission, recruiting and funding a network of international heroes to take the war on crime worldwide. This initiative includes heroes like Knight and Squire (UK), El Gaucho (Argentina), Nightrunner (France), and Man-of-Bats (USA), and many more.

Each hero acts as their region's Dark Knight, just showing how Batman's influence is beyond Gotham and how he is a symbol rather than just a person. This new Batman Incorporated figure shows off the Caped Crusader in his gray and black batsuit with illuminated bat symbol deco. He comes with a new soft goods cape, a gas canister, and a grapple hook to help him get the job done. Pre-orders for this Incorporated version are already live for $26.99 with an October 2025 release date.

DC Multiverse – Batman Incorporated

"The idea came to Batman in something akin to a dream: a global team of Batmen, working together for the common safety of the world. When Batman introduced Batman Incorporated to the world, he did so knowing that this particular team of international heroes would all use the Batman's methods and would answer solely to him."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

BATMAN as featured in DC comics.

Includes gas canister, grappling hook, soft goods cape and display base.

Also includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC MULTIVERSE figures.

