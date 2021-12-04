Godzilla: Final Wars Receives New Powerful S.H. MonsterArts Figure

Godzilla collectors can not catch a break as Tamashii Nations reveals yet another powerful S.H. MonsterArts figure. Coming out of the 2004 film Godzilla; Final Wars, this mighty kanji stands 6.3" tall and will just feature the creature by himself. Final Wars was a 50th anniversary project that followed the Earth Defense Force who has been fighting back again a variety of monsters that are attacking cities around the world. Things only get worse when a new race of aliens known as the Xiliens land on Earth, only to create more chaos. It is up to the Earth Defense Force to revive Godzilla in the hopes of giving Earth a chance to see another day.

This nicely crafted figure from Tamashii Nations captures the Earth's savior once more with textured skin, nice articulation, and beautifully detailed. Articulation will allow for a wide range of motion with joints in the neck, tail, arms, and legs. I can imagine this figure will work well with some of the other S.H. MonsterArts parts allowing fans to add effects to showcase this kaiju in action. The Godzilla: Final Wars S.H.MonsterArts from Tamashii Nations is priced at $94.99, set to release in May 2022, and pre-orders are live and located here. Be sure to check out some of the other MonsterArts figures to really enhance your growing movie monster collection.

"From the 2004 movie Godzilla: Final Wars comes new S.H.MonsterArts figure of Godzilla! It's look from the movie has been recreated with great detail and it features the premium articulation you would expect from the S.H.MonsterArts line. Designed, sculpted, and colored by the legendary Yuji Sakai, it perfectly evokes the on-screen appearance of the world's mightiest kaiju."

Product Features

6.30 inches (16cm)

Made of plastic

From the Godzilla: Final Wars movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated