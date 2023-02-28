Godzilla: King of the Monsters Ghidora Joins Hiya Toys Exquisite Line The battle for Earth is back on as Hiya Toys has unleashed the colossal villainous brute from the film Godzilla: King of the Monsters

\Hiya Toys has broken the ice and unleashed the terrifying and unstoppable King Ghidorah. Coming to life right out of the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters, a new Exquisite Basic figure is on the way from Hiya Toys. This figure to not the usually 1/18 scale either, and this king comes in at13 .7″ tall, with a massive wingspan at 22″ wide. Hiya Toys put tons of detail into this beauty too, as well as articulation making this the best version of Ghidorah to release to date. Everything from the necks, wings, limbs and tail are fully articulated, making this a meaty figure for any Godzilla collection. Hiya Toys has Godzilla: King of the Monsters King Ghidorah as a Mainland China exclusive, but he should arrive stateside online like here. No price point has been revealed yet, but he is set to arrive in Q3 2023.

Ghidorah, the One Who is Many Joins Hiya Toys

"The Apex predator, A rival alpha to Godzilla. Now King Ghidorah from Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) joins Hiya Exquisite Basic! In the film Ghidorah is first seen frozen in Antarctic ice at Outpost 32. He was freed by Emma Russell and Alan Jonah's team as part of their plan to manipulate the Titans and renew the world's ecosphere. Proving impossible to control Ghidorah with the ORCA, he temporarily succeeded in usurping Godzilla's dominance, spontaneously awakening the other Titans and commanding them to begin destroying both humanity and the world's ecosystems."

"EXQUISITE BASIC Ghidorah is based on Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019). Features accurate details to faithfully capture its on-screen appearance, even the different details of 3 head sculpts. Stands at 350mm tall, has 560mm wingspan. 3 Necks with 27 articulations and Wing with 10 articulations allow to re-create different poses. Release time: 2023 Q3."

*The King Ghidorah Figure is ONLY available to pre-order in Mainland CHINA.