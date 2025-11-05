Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Godzilla Millennium Destroys the City with New Super7 Figure

Super7 is ready to destroy the city as they unveil their newest set of Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure as Wave 06 is here

This 8” collectible captures the fierce design from the Millennium Series era, 1999-2004.

Features include two interchangeable heads and sets of claws, perfect for dynamic display options.

Figure is highly articulated, detailed, and available now for pre-order at $95 for Godzilla fans.

Super7 is bringing back the King as they unveil a new wave of their Godzilla figures inspired by the legendary Toho films. From this new wave of ULTIMATES!, Millennium Godzilla has arrived and is ready to destroy the city of Japan once again. Millennium Godzilla refers to the version of the King of the Monsters that was featured in Toho's Millennium Series from 1999 to 2004. It was essentially a reboot era that reimagined Godzilla's origins and stories in a new, independent format, rather than connecting them to previous films. Introduced in Godzilla 2000: Millennium, a more menacing version of the King of the Monsters would arrive, featuring a more aggressive nature, a powerful atomic breath, near-invulnerability, and brute destructive strength.

In this series, Godzilla also steps away from being a savior to being a destructive yet tragic force of nature. Super7 captures just that with this impressive figure that comes in at 8" tall and will include swappable parts. This features two head sculpts and an extra pair of hands, allowing Millennium fans to showcase the destruction of this monster. From his sculpted jagged scales, spikier fins, and more aggressive head sculpt, Millennium Godzilla is ready for your collection for $95, and pre-orders are already live.

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 06 Godzilla Millennium

"Evacuate the area. The battle for Tokyo is underway, and Godzilla Millennium (2002), as a Toho ULTIMATES! figure, is about to crash out. Inspired by the Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla film, this collectible stands at 8" tall. It's highly articulated, capable of replicating kaiju chaos on your shelves, display cases—your work desk—or wherever you think this Millennium ULTIMATES! figure might strike next."

"Change up the look of this collectible with two interchangeable heads, including one that's shooting a translucent blue heat ray. Two sets of claws are also included, and the collector-friendly window-box packaging features original Super7 artwork, inspired by the massive power of this creature. Clear the area of tall objects and bring Godzilla Millennium (2002) ULTIMATES! home."

