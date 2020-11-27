Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai Returns with Good Smile Company

The Ghost is back as Good Smile Company finally unveils their long-awaited fimga. Jin Sakai is back and better than ever with this smooth and beautifully articulated figure. Pulled straight from the hit PlayStation exclusive game, Jin Sakai is ready for any Hun that he comes across. His face and iconic Ghost mask are recreated and pulled straight from Ghost of Tsushima. The samurai will come with Katana, Tanto, half-bow and arrows, and a sword on his back. His cape is made of cloth, giving it that extra depth, and will be a must-have figure for any fan of Ghost of Tsushima.

Good Smile Company was one of the companies that acquired the rights to Ghost of Tsushima. We saw the prototype of this sigma many months ago, and it exceeded our expectations. Packed with great detail and accessories straight from the game, giving collectors something truly special. The Ghost of Tsushima Jin Sakai figma from Good Smile Company will be priced at $104.99. He is set to return in September 2021, and pre-orders are ready live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until January 6, 2021, so make sure you get your orders in before it is too late.

"I am samurai. But I will sacrifice everything for my home. From the popular game "Ghost of Tsushima" comes a figma of the samurai known as "The Ghost," Jin Sakai. Using the smooth yet posable joints of figma, you can create a variety of action-packed poses from the game. A flexible plastic is used for important areas, allowing proportions to be kept without compromising posability. He comes with a glaring face plate created with detailed 3D paintwork technology along with an alternate masked face plate."

"The Sakai Katana and Sakai Tanto are included as optional parts. His half bow, an arrow and the sword on his back are included as well. His cape is made with real fabric. An articulated figma stand is included to display the figma in a variety of poses. Sculptor: POLY-TOYS"

Specifications:

Painted ABS&PVC non-scale articulated figure with stand included.

Approximately 155mm (6.10 inches) in height.