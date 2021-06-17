Become Megatron With New Transformers Modern Icon Replica Helmet

Modern Icons is back at it again with another replica helmet from a classic and widely popular 1980's animated series. Transformers fans can now become the all-powerful Decepticon leader Megatron with this newest replica. This fully wearable helmet features authentic sounds and phrases from the series as well as light-up eyes. This helmet will be an excellent replica of the already reveals Optimus Prime Modern Icons helmet. Officially licensed by Hasbro, Megatron needs your help to get back into action with this unique collectible perfect for any Transformers collection.

This unique collectible will be a fun cosplay piece or will make a fun display piece in any collection showing off the head of the Decepticon leader. Priced at $109.99, this helmet is exclusive to GameStop, and pre-orders can be found in-store and online here. The Transformers Megatron Modern Icons Replica Helmet will join the Optimus Prime replica helmet with an August 2021 release. Be sure to check out some of the other Modern Icons replica helmets with G.I. Joe characters Snake Eyes and Cobra Commander.

"Modern Icons and Hasbro are proud to present the Megatron Replica Transformers Helmet. Inspired by the Generation 1 version of Megatron as see in the Transformers 80's cartoon, this GameStop exclusive, with a unique design, is a fully wearable helmet with light-up eyes and authentic sounds and phrases. This legacy-inspired piece will add to any avid fan's Transformers collection."

FEATURES:

Officially Licensed by Hasbro

GameStop Exclusive product

Premium collectible wearable helmet inspired by Megatron from Transformers.

Electronic collectible helmet with LED light-up eyes and authentic Megatron voice phrases and sounds.

Push-button activation.

Detailed paint and battle damage for a real-world feel

This fully wearable helmet comes with adjustable straps for the best fit for most adult head sizes

Detailed interior sculpting and design.

3 x 1.5V AA alkaline batteries required (not included).