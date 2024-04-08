Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, lego minifigures

Blast Off with LEGO's New Mystery LEGO Minifigures Series 26

LEGO is back with some brand new sets arriving in May 2024, including a brand new set of mystery LEGO Minifigures

Article Summary LEGO unveils Series 26 Space Minifigures, launching May 2024 with 12 new characters.

Collection includes unique cosmic figures like Blacktron Mutant and Robot Butler.

Each mystery minifigure comes with thematic accessories like a penguin or camera.

Discover these intergalactic LEGO toys priced at $4.99 each with mystery box packaging.

Get it time to blast off and enter a new galaxy as LEGO is back with Series 26 of their widely popular mystery LEGO Minifigures collection. Twelve new characters are on the way, featuring some cosmic new releases from this galaxy and beyond. Sticking to our galaxy, the Spacewalking Astronaut, The Imposter, the Flying Saucer Costume Fan, and the Alien Tourist are here to explore our customs and show intergalactic love. That is not all, though, as some parts of the galaxy rage with war, like Orion and M-Tron Powerlifter LEGO Minifigures, who are ready for battle.

The creatures of other galaxies are also landing with Blacktron Mutant and Alien Beetlezoid, who feature some wild designs and might not be so friendly. Lastly, the Robot Butler and Nurse Android are here for space daycare, and Ice Planet Explorer and Retro Space Heroine are exploring the stars with their pets. Each Space Series LEGO Minifigures release comes in a sealed mystery box and will come with its own unique accessories, which will be a treat for any collection. LEGO Minifigures Series 26 is getting abducted on May 1, 2024, for $4.99 each and pre-orders are not live yet, but the set can be seen right on the LEGO Shop.

LEGO Mystery Minifigures Series 26 Space

"Exciting adventures in space await kids aged 5 and up with 1 of 12 collectible figures from the LEGO® Minifigures Series 26 Space (71046) mystery boxes. These detailed space toys can be added to an existing collection, proudly displayed or used to play out intergalactic action. There is 1 surprise LEGO space minifigure in each box and a total of 12 characters to collect: Blacktron Mutant, Ice Planet Explorer, Imposter, Robot Butler, Alien Beetlezoid, Retro Space Heroine, Nurse Android, Flying Saucer Costume Fan, M-Tron Powerlifter, Alien Tourist, Orion and Spacewalking Astronaut."

Collectible space toys for kids – Boys and girls aged 5+ can travel into space for intergalactic action with LEGO® Minifigures Series 26 Space characters, with 1 minifigure in every mystery box

Authentic accessories – The space minifigures each come with at least 1 accessory, including Ice Planet Explorer with a penguin, Alien Tourist with a camera and Alien Beetlezoid with berries

