TMNT Ultimates Wave 10 Revealed And Up For Preorder At Super7 The latest wave of TMNT Ultimates is up for order from Super7 right now, the tenth wave in the line already to be exact.

TMNT Ultimates have reached ten waves, which is crazy to think about when you think of how long it took for us to get some of the first waves. Now, we have whole shelves in our collections with the figures on them, and there is no sign of them slowing down. This wave continues the trend of giving us a variant Turtle with three other figures, though only one new character is in the wave. That is Rat King, looking pretty gorgeous, to be honest. We also have a Mirage version of Casey Jones, Ninja April, and Rocker Leo to grab. All come loaded with accessories and come in the iconic Ultimates slipcover packaging. The preorder is open now for shipping late this year. Also worth noting: if you preorder with Super7 themselves, they are offering free domestic shipping in the US.

TMNT Ultimates Wave 10 Details

When the battle between good and evil unfolds in the sewers under New York City, it's bound to create some unique personalities! Super7's latest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Includes TMNT Classic Rocker Leo, Rat King, Ninja April, and the Mirage version of Casey Jones! Featuring interchangeable parts and accessories, these 7" scale made-to-order Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! are ready for action in your collection! A Preorder is a made-to-order, limited edition release. They are available to order for a limited amount of time, are then made to order, and will deliver when production is completed.

A weird wave, to be sure, but a heavy hitter like Rat King is nice to see. I am also a sucker for the variant Turtles themselves; the Sewer Surfin Mikey was one of my favorite figures of 2022, and Rocker Leo looks pretty epic. Look at that guitar!

The new wave of TMNT Ultimates can be preordered right now.

