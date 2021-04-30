League of Legends Kai'Sa Comes to Life With Good Smile

One of the biggest computer games that have taken the world by storm is the hit MMO League of Legends. Good Smile Company is bringing one of the hit characters to the real world in beautiful Nendoroid form as Kai'Sa, Daughter of the Void, arrives. Kai'Sa is packed with some great detail, color, and accessories that can please any fan of the League of Legends character. She will come with two faceplates, allowing collectors to display her with standard, fighting expressions, as well as her Void mask.

League of Legends Kai'Sa will also receive two crystalized Void weapons, and her Void should pod for even more customization. Good Smile Company made sure they were adding the right set of accessories to allow fans to show her doing her Killer Instinct ultimate ability. This one collectible that fans will not want to miss out on, and they can find her here for $66.99. She will release in December 2021, and pre-orders are located here and open until June 9, 2021. Be sure to check on some of the other League of Legends Nendoroid figures like Jinx, Lux, and Ezreal.

"Are you the hunter… or the prey? From the globally popular game "League of Legends" comes a Nendoroid of Kai'Sa, Daughter of the Void! She comes with two face plates—a standard expression and a combat expression—along with her Void mask. Optional parts include two crystallized Void weapons and her Void shoulder pods. Additional parts are included to display her shoulder pods either retracted or deployed, allowing you to capture poses of Kai'Sa using her abilities! She also comes with an effect part for recreating her ultimate ability, "Killer Instinct". Kai'Sa's second skin is fully articulated, making it easy to create all kinds of poses from the game in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add Nendoroid Kai'Sa to your collection!"