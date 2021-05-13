Big Hero 6 Baymax Wants to Help With New Good Smile Company Figure

Big Hero 6 fans are in for a real treat as Good Smile Company announces their newest Nendoroid figure release. The healthcare robot, Baymax is here to help with his newest releases that are loaded with adorable detail and accessories. For swappable parts, Big Hero 6 Baymax will come with two face plates allowing collectors to display his with standard and low battery designs. Good Smile Company has also included a swappable body that will showcase Baymax's pain scale design on his belly. Keeping the cute factory alive, Baymax will come with a lollipop and phrase plate accessories to capture some iconic scenes from the film.

Big Hero 6 fans will not want to miss out on adding this adorable healthcare robot to their growing Disney collection. The Baymax Nendoroid from Good Smile Company is priced at $64.99 and set to release in December 2021. Pre-orders are live now and located here, with them staying open until June 23, 2021, so be sure to reserve yours before it is too late. I wonder how long it will be until we get the superhero version of Baymax or other characters from Big Hero 6? Only time will tell what Good Smile Company has up their sleeves. On a scale of one to ten, how would you rate your pain?

"Baymax is joining the Nendoroid series! From the animated film "Big Hero 6" comes a Nendoroid of the healthcare robot Baymax! He comes with both a standard face plate and a "low battery" face plate. Even in small Nendoroid form, Baymax's lovable appearance has been carefully preserved. Optional parts include a phrase plate, and a lollipop. Additionally, an interchangeable body part featuring the pain scale is included. Enjoy creating all kinds of scenes in Nendoroid form! Be sure to add him to your collection!"