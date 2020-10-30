Halloween 2 & 3 Are The Latest Spinatures From Waxwork Records

They teased that more were coming, and now Waxwork Records has revealed the next four figures in their Spinatures line. Halloween 2 and Halloween 3: Season of the Witch are the subjects of this wave. First, Michael Myers from the hospital scene at the end of the second film. They really nailed the look with the blood running down the eyes and bullet holes in the jumpsuit—nice attention to detail. Then, Halloween 3's masked trick or treaters will also be available. The pumpkin, the witch, and the skull will be sold separately, all holding their bags open to get candy. They will also each have the Silver Shamrock logo on the mask. Each figure will run you $24.95, and they can be preordered right here for shipping in January. Check them out below!

Halloween Spinatures…Does It Get Any Better?

"Waxwork is proud to present the official HALLOWEEN II Michael Myers Spinature collectible figure! This new Spinature features a detailed sculpt of the iconic slasher from the sequel to John Carpenter's classic 1978 horror film. Standing at approximately 4" tall and featuring detailed bullet holes, bleeding eyes, and grasping a scalpel, this deluxe Spinature portrays Michael Myers in the terrifying hospital room showdown with Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) from the 1981 horror movie.

Waxwork is proud to present the official HALLOWEEN III: Season of the Witch Spina- tures collectible figures! These new Spinatures feature detailed sculpts of the iconic masked Witch, Skull, and Jack o' Lantern trick or treaters from 1982's third installment of the movie franchise. Standing at approximately 3.75" tall and including highly detailed masks, costumes, and candy-filled Halloween bags, these deluxe Spinatures portray the three iconic and carefree trick or treating kids on Halloween night unaware of the terror that awaits them! Each figure's Halloween mask includes the iconic Silver Shamrock microchip button!"