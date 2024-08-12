Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, Munchlings

Halloween Arrives Early with Disney Munchlings Terrifying Treats

You are going to want to take a bit out of these delicious Disney themed plushes as the Munchlings are back for a new mystery

Find adorable, scented plushies like Mickey Mouse Zombie Spinach Wrap and Donald Duck Deviled Egg.

Available exclusively at Disney Parks and shopDisney, each micro plush is $14.99.

Enjoy the surprise of a blind box with one of seven hauntingly cute Disney-themed characters.

Disney Munchlings are just now starting to get a wider release with stores like Walmart and Target. However, there is still a nice selection of Disney Parks and online exclusive versions that are still being released. One of these is the new Terrifying Treats collection that brings Halloween to your shelves a little early. Get ready to bring home some haunted and eerie Disney characters with this special seven mini plush set. Each of these tasty cuties is scented with quite a bit, getting a very interesting burnt toast scent. Disney Munchlings Terrifying Treats series consists of:

Mickey Mouse Zombie Spinach Wrap (burnt toast scent)

Donald Duck Deviled Egg (burnt toast scent)

Goofy Mummy Hot Dog (burnt toast scent)

Sally Boolicious Cupcake (marshmallow scent)

Jack Skellington & Zero Pumpkin Soup (gingerbread scent)

Piglet White Chocolate Ghost Strawberry (chocolate scent)

Mystery Munchlings Character (mystery scent)

These spooky and tasty treats are priced at $14.99 each; only one micro plush will be found in each release and can be found at Disney Parks and on shopDisney right now. Boo!

Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush – Terrifying Treats

"You'll be frightfully excited to collect all the Disney Munchlings Mystery Scented Plush in our Terrifying Treats series. Popular Disney characters have been reimagined as delicious looking little plush treats with a Halloween theme. Each jack-o'-lantern blind box includes one of seven soft-stuffed scented characters in the Disney Munchlings Terrifying Treats series, but you won't know which you have until you open the bag!"

Magic in the details

Detailed micro plush sculpting

Embroidered features

Soft, squeezable fill

Fuzzy plush texture

Scented

Blind pack contains one of seven Disney Munchlings plush. You won't know which one you have until you open the bag*

Collect all seven plush toys in the Disney Munchlings Terrifying Treats series*

