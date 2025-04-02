Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, spider-man

Return to Spider-Man 3 with New Black Suit Marvel Legends Release

Some brand new Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the return of the Black Suit from Spider-Man 3

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Marvel Legends Black Suit Spider-Man from the 2007 Spider-Man 3 film.

New figure boasts accessories like Emo Peter head sculpt and Venom attachment.

Retailing at $29.99, set to release in May 2025, with pre-orders starting April 3.

Highly detailed 6-inch figure features iconic movie-inspired black suit design.

Hasbro has just surprised Spider-Man and Marvel Legends fans as they reveal their first figure from Spider-Man 3 (2007). Peter Parker's iconic red-and-blue suit takes a dark turn in this film as he bonds with an alien symbiote. The black suit enhanced his strength, agility, and aggression, pushing Peter toward a more ruthless and arrogant personality. This suit was a masterpiece back in the day, capturing etched web designs and adding a sleek silver and black finish. Since the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man got a new figure for the previous No Way Home wave, it was only a matter of time before a repaint was made.

This new Legends Black Suit Spidey will also feature some new accessories, including the first-ever Emo Peter head sculpts and a sweet Venom attachment. Seeing a new Spider-Man 3 figure in 2025 is wild, and this figure will surely fly off the shelves when he drops in May 2025. This will be a general public drop, so most online retailers will have pre-orders, like Hasbro Pulse, which will arrive on April 3, 2025. It does look like Hasbro is charging a little extra for this release, which will surely make fans mad with its new $29.99 price tag.

Marvel Legends Spider-Man 3 (Black Suit)

("HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $29.99 | Pre-Order on April 3 at 1 PM ET at participating retailers; available May 2025). Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Spider-Man action figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character's appearance in the Spider-Man 3 film."

"The Spider-Man figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs, featuring an iconic black Spidey suit look inspired by the movie. This Marvel action figure set comes with 6 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and an unmasked Peter Parker alternate head. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

