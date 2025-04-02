Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, thunderbolts

Hasbro Unveils First Marvel Studios Thunderbolts Marvel Legends

A new set of Marvel Legends are on the way from Hasbro including the first figures for the upcoming film Thunderbolts

Article Summary Hasbro reveals Marvel Legends set featuring Thunderbolts' Yelena Belova and Red Guardian figures.

Figures boast updated sculpts and accessories from the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

Pre-orders start May 1 on Hasbro Pulse, priced at $49.99, with a Fall 2025 release date.

Highly detailed, fully articulated 6-inch figures ideal for collectors and Marvel enthusiasts.

The Thunderbolts are arriving in theaters next month, and Hasbro is already getting ready for the big event. A new Marvel Legends 2-Pack is on the way, bringing these misfits to life as they prepare to save the world. Yelena Belova and the Red Guardian were introduced in Black Widow (2021) and are key figures in Marvel Studios' expanding universe. Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, is Natasha Romanoff's adoptive sister and a highly trained assassin from the Red Room, trying to follow in her sister's footsteps. On the other hand, there is Alexei Shostakov, the Red Guardian, portrayed by David Harbour, and Russia's answer to Captain America. This super-soldier is past his prime but still eager to relive his glory days.

It is only fitting that these two are together again for this set, with both figures getting updated details with new sculpts from the upcoming MCU film. Yelena will feature dual batons, a knife, a pistol, and extra hands, while Red Guardians get dual pistols and extra hands, along with masked and unmasked head sculpts. This Thunderbolts set is expected to arrive for pre-order on May 1 online with a $49.99 price tag on Hasbro Pulse and a Fall 2025 release date.

Marvel Legends Thunderbolts – Yelena Baltova & Red Guardian

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with the Hasbro Marvel Legends Yelena Belova and Red Guardian action figures! These collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figures are detailed to look like the characters' appearance in Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts*."

"These figures are fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. This Marvel action figure set comes with 11 accessories, including an unmasked alternate head for Red Guardian, alternate hands for each figure, and weapon accessories. Hasbro Marvel action figures' 6-inch scale make them great for displaying in fans' collections. Reimagine movie-inspired scenes on your shelf with Marvel Legends action figures and Marvel collectibles."

