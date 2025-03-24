Posted in: Collectibles, MAFEX | Tagged: mafex, star wars

Han Solo Goes Undercover for New Star Wars Celebration 2025 Exclusive

Medicom is back with a new assortment of MAFEX figures including a few exclusives for the upcoming 2025 Star Wars Celebration

Article Summary Star Wars Celebration 2025 returns to Tokyo, Japan, April 18-20, at Makuhari Messe, celebrating Star Wars culture.

Medicom reveals a new MAFEX figure: Han Solo in Stormtrooper disguise, exclusive to Celebration Japan 2025.

The figure features three head sculpts, two Stormtrooper helmets, Han Solo portrait, and blaster accessories.

This exclusive collectible is priced around $100, available for attendees during the event only.

In 2025, the Star Wars Celebration will take place in Tokyo, Japan, marking an exciting return to the country that previously hosted the event in 2008. Scheduled to be held in Makuhari Messe and this Celebration promises another impressive experience for dedicated Star Wars fans. This setting is particularly fitting for a galaxy far, far away due to Japan's deep influence on the Star Wars Universe. It was Akira Kurosawa's samurai films that helped inspire the Jedi, and even the design of Darth Vader's helmet is based on samurai armor. A celebration of this magnitude is filled with celebrity guests, reveals, trailers, and, of course, exclusive collectibles. Medicom is already getting ready for the April event by unveiling a new Star Wars MAFEX figure with Han Solo in his Stormtrooper Disguise.

Inspired by the events of Star Wars: A New Hope, Luke and Han go undercover to save Princess Leia. They take on a Stormtrooper disguise to sneak past enemy lines, and that disguise is now ready for some new adventures. The figure will feature three head sculpts, including two different Stormtrooper helmet designs and a Han Solo portrait. He will even feature a standard and heavy blaster accessory, along with a figure stand for display. This Star Wars MAFEX release will only be found only at Celebration 2025 and will be priced at roughly $100 or more. The event takes place from April 18 to April 20 at the Makuhari Messe Convention Center in Tokyo, Japan. May the Force be with you.

Stormtrooper Han Solo MAFEX – Star Wars Celebration 2025

"STAR WARS CELEBRATION JAPAN 2025 Commemorative products. Scheduled to be released in April 2025. Mafex No.258 MAFEX HAN SOLO (STORMTROOPER DISGUISE). Distribution price ¥14,080 (tax included). Head prototype production Kyoichi Shimazaki. Prototype production PERFECT-STUDIO."

"Total height about 155mm. From A NEW HOPE", Dressed up as STORMTROOPER(TM) "HAN SOLO (TM)" is here! Three types of head parts / movable figure stand included allowing for various scenes to be reproduced with the various parts included! From April 18 (Friday) to April 20 (Sunday), 2025. STAR WARS held at Makuhari Messe. Pre-release at CELEBRATION JAPAN 2025!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!