It's to Infinity and Beyond with Robosen's Incredible Buzz Lightyear 

It's to infinity and beyond in the best way possible as Robosen fully emerges collectors into the world of Toy Story. Toy Story was a revolutionary film for cinema as well as Disney and Pixar, as it was the first full-length CGI film. The film revolves around living toys that come to life when their kid is not around, with Sheriff Woody being the kid's favorite toy. However, Strange Things started to happen as a new toy made his landing in Andy's Room, and that was with the arrival of Buzz Lightyear. In the 90s, toys like this were a hit as technology grew, and Buzz Lightyear checked all the boxes from expanding wings, electronics, voice lines, and a spaceman design. He stole the heart of Andy as well as Toy Story fans and stayed a favorite in the franchise, which has three sequels and a fifth set to arrive in 2026. In 2024, Robosen brought Buzz to life with one of the greatest robotic collectibles a collector could ask for, and we have our hands on one.

Thanks to our friends at Robosen, we were able to get a transmission from Space Command to get a closer look at this Space Ranger. As a massive Buzz Lightyear collector and a huge Toy Story fan, this collectible is a dream come true. Robosen has faithfully brought Buzz to life right off the screen with an impressive array of robotics that stands at 14" tall. This is actually pretty close to the actual toy, which stands at 12" tall unless you have a few of the older models, which are quite smaller. This is one of the most interactive figures a fan could own, with voice controls, sound effects, and action poses, and it includes 200+ Authentic Disney Audio Clips. Some fans might ask, so yes, Tim Allen is the voice featured here, which one takes this figure to greater heights.

As this is a Robosen, there is also an app for your phone as well as a program for your computer to allow fans to customize and program him. Through the app, Buzz will be able to relive an iconic sequence from Toy Story 2 as he prepares to take on the power of Zurg. There is also a Download Center to add new voice lines to your growing catalog and a Create function to make your own poses with hundreds of voice lines to choose from all four films. Unlike previous robots, which have releases like the Transformers Collection with Optimus, Grimlock, and Megatron, Buzz has more human-like features. This allowed Robosen to add a moveable eyes and mouth function, making him as realistic as possible. A few swappable parts are included with a variety of hands, including the classic version, and an interchangeable foot with ANDY written on the bottom.

There is so much to do and talk about with this figure, so it's best just to capture some of the coolest highlights. For starters, he does come in a spaceship-themed package, just like in the film, including that monologue featured on the back of the ship. The button on his chest works with Blue as a Demo Mode, but Green puts Buzz Lightyear in Spanish Mode, just like in Toy Story 3. However, the real fun is with the small Red as it is his Inner Voice, capturing actual toy voice lines from the older figure and the big Red button that extends his wings. The Laser Button on his arm does not work, but some voice lines show the laser in action, and his helmet can be opened. With 75 microchips, 23 High-Precision, Intelligent Servo-Motors, and 3000+ components located inside this figure, this Buzz Lightyear is more than just a toy he is a true Space Ranger.

Robosen has already swept fans and collectors off their feet with their Auto-Converting Transformers collectibles. However, this is something completely new, bringing a fully licensed Buzz Lightyear to life and capturing the legacy of his time as an actual toy and on the screen. Fans can easily get lost in all of the voice commands, as well as programming this Space Ranger and reenacting some of their favorite scenes. Now, if Robosen could just release a Utility Belt for Buzz as an additional accessory, dreams could really come true right from the screen. The Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Robot is one of the greatest things to arrive in 2024 and is only more relevant as Toy Story 5 is arriving in 2026. Collectors can purchase one of these Space Rangers right now through Robosen Online for $599. To Infinity and Beyond!

