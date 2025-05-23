Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: horror, mezco toyz, texas chainsaw massacre

Mezco Slays with New The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 5 Points Figure

Return to the events of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre as Leatherface is getting hungry as Mezco Toyz debuts new 5 Points figure

Article Summary Mezco Toyz unveils a new 5 Points Leatherface figure from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre for horror collectors.

The 3.75” action figure features Leatherface’s iconic outfit, bloody apron, skin mask, and trademark chainsaw.

Packaged on a retro blister card, the collectible offers 5 points of articulation and vivid artwork on the card back.

Texas Chainsaw Massacre fans can pre-order now for $22, with an expected release in November 2025.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre was a hit at theaters in 1974 and was directed by Tobe Hooper. The slasher flick was a groundbreaking horror film at the time that easily redefined the genre with its raw intensity, gore, and gritty realism. Loosely inspired by real-life killer Ed Gein, the story follows a group of young friends traveling through rural Texas who happen to stumble upon a family of deranged cannibals. Among them is the now-iconic Leatherface, a chainsaw-wielding maniac who wears a mask made of human skin. Leatherface has had plenty of sequels and prequels since, but now he is ready to slay your horror collection with a new collectible from Mezco Toyz.

Mezco has unveiled their latest 5 Points figure as Leatherface is ready for his close-up with a new 3.75" figure. Featuring a card back with some remarkable artwork, this Texas Chainsaw Massacre figure features 5 points of articulation. He is depicted in his more iconic outfit with bloody apron, skin mask, and signature chainsaw. Collectors can slay the day with Leatherface once again for $22, and pre-orders are already live on Mezco Toyz with a November 2025 release.

Mezco 5 Points – The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (1974): Leatherface

"Who will survive and what will be left of them? Straight from the blood-soaked backroads of Texas, Leatherface joins the 5 Points lineup and is ready to carve out a place in your collection! Leatherface is dressed to distress in his classic bloodstained apron, collared shirt, and tie. The masked maniac is armed with his signature chainsaw that he can hold in both hands, revving up for a slaughterhouse showdown!"

"Each Leatherface figure is individually packaged in a retro style blister card, perfect for display. 5 Points are Mezco's upgrade to the articulated action figures of yesteryear. These highly detailed, posable action figures feature some of pop culture's most familiar faces, both old and new. *This product is intended for collectors ages 15 and up and is not suitable for children."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!