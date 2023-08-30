Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Announces Purchasable Unlocks for Star Wars Ghost HasLab

Hasbro does it again and reads the room wrong as they unveil new details about their Star Wars HasLab The Ghost project

Just when you think Hasbro has their crap together, their ruin it with their latest Star Wars livestream event. During SDCC 2023, the Star Wars team announced the new HasLab crowdfunding program featuring The Ghost from Rebels and Ahsoka. Oddly enough, Hera Syndulla is the only figure included in the 8,000 target backing, with the other members as unlockable tiers. Fans have just unlocked Ezra Bridger at 11,000 backers, but we still have almost 5,000 more backings to unlock Kanan and Zeb. The biggest issue is that Hasbro has read the room wrong once again, as they have announced Sabine Wren and Chopper are joining the HasLab.

While fans should be celebrating, Hasbro has revealed that these missing Rebels crew members are now locked behind the 17,000 Backers, and they will be offered as PURCHASABLE FIGURES! Do not go canceling orders just yet, though, as these figures will be getting a standard release but with their live-action Ahsoka appearances instead of the Rebels animation design. However, that means the animated Hera and Ezra exclusive mural packaging will now be incomplete. There are only 7 days to get 5,000 backers to finish the set, and instead of Hasbro getting fans pumped, they ruined it by holding some characters hostage. If you love Rebels, back the campaign here to free our heroes and bring balance to our shelves.

Hasbro Reads the Room Wrong with Star Wars HasLab

"After the success of The Vintage Collection Razor Crest, the HasLab team wanted to create something that ties together the stories and characters we all love from the Star Wars™ galaxy. With more series, characters, and story arcs adding to the canon that we've followed dedicatedly for decades, how could we capture the Star Wars™ legacy–where it's been, and where it's going–in a single project?"

"The Ghost is not just any ship. It's been highly requested by you, the fans, not just for its intricate design but for everything it represents: the beginnings of the Rebel Alliance, the power of resilience and found family, and maintaining hope against all odds. Now, Ahsoka Tano is on a mission to protect a vulnerable galaxy in the aftermath of the fall of the Empire. To do so, she's enlisting help from some old allies – ones that once knew her as "Fulcrum." Enter the well-loved starship that the Spectre crew once called home …"

If this campaign is successfully backed, the offering will include:

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Ghost vehicle

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch General Hera Syndulla figure with 3 accessories

Unlock #1: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Ezra Bridger figure with 5 accessories

Unlock #2: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Kanan Jarrus figure with 5 accessories

Unlock #3: Star Wars: The Vintage Collection exclusive carded 3.75-Inch Zeb Orrelios figure with 2 accessories

"We're thrilled to bring you the Ghost as it appears in the upcoming entertainment Star Wars: Ahsoka – and the chance to celebrate characters you know and love. Now's your chance to become the newest member of the Ghost crew and help fund this ship for departure — destination: your collection. Join the crew & help us fund today!"

