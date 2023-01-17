Hasbro Announces Remastered Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Figures It’s Morphin Time as Hasbro is celebrating 30 Years of Power Rangers with some new collectibles like Remastered Lightning Collection figures

It is Morphin' Time as Hasbro is getting ready to celebrate 30 Years of the Power Rangers for 2023. To kick off the new year, a nice assortment of new Lightning Collection figures have been revealed spanning across the generations. However, one specific set of figures stands out from the rest as Hasbro has unveiled the Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers are returning once again. The Lightning Collection really loves to overuse the Mighty Morphin' team with clear, cel-shading, TMNT, and much more rereleases. This time, the original team is back with some of their best figures yet with the new Rangers Lightning Collection Remastered line.

Yellow Ranger Trini and Blue Ranger Billy are kicking off this new line of updated and upgraded figures. These Power Rangers will feature an updated head sculpt along with new pinless joints for even more action. On top of that, these Remastered figures are coming with more accessories than ever, with signature weapons, Morpher, new hands, and even some morphing accessories. These will be the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers figures that fans will want, and both are priced at $33.99. They will be released as Fan Channel exclusives, so there will be no in-store releases. Pre-orders can be found here as well as here, and they are expected to release in May 2023.

Trini Returns to Hasbro's Lightning Collection Once Again

"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to Dino Fury. Imagine all the action of Rangers with toys from Hasbro!"

Billy Suits Up Once Again for Power Rangers Remastered

