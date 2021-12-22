Hasbro Debuts Exclusive Star Wars TVC Umbra Operative ARC Trooper

New Star Wars collectibles have arrived for this week's Bring Home the Bounty reveals with some new additions to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. These ones come to us from the hit video game Star Wars: Battlefront II with some new Gaming Greats ARC Trooper figures, including the badass Umbra Operative design. The Infiltrator Reinforcement Trooper is here with this unique black and yellow deco that features weapons and a removable helmet. Featuring an incredible card backed artwork design, the Grand Republic is gaining an impressive figure that comes with a blaster, two pistols and is loaded in detail that fans won't want to miss. Releasing as an Entertainment Earth exclusive, the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Umbra Operative ARC Trooper is priced at $15.99. Set to release in April 2022, pre-orders for this ARC Trooper are located here, and be on the lookout for the other 2 troopers coming soon. Be sure to get the Umbra Operative trooper in 6" format as well with a Star Wars: The Black Series figure heading exclusively to GameStop.

"An Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Don't miss the awesome Star Wars The Vintage Collection Umbra Operative ARC Trooper 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure – Entertainment Earth Exclusive! Includes figure and 5 accessories. Highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs, the Star Wars ARC Trooper (Umbra Operative) figure can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections. The Umbra Operative can be found as part of the Infiltrator Reinforcement unit for the Galactic Republic with the other ARC Troopers in this multi-player game across 3 eras. Dressed in black and orange armor, the figure is highly articulated with fully poseable head, arms, and legs. The exclusive Star Wars Umbra Operative ARC Trooper can be displayed in action figure and vehicle collections, or duke it out with droids on your desk. Ages 4 & up."