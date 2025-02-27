Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Debuts New Star Wars Andor Cassian Figure for Season 2

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars collectibles from all across the Saga

Article Summary Hasbro unveils a new Star Wars Andor collectible figure inspired by Season 2 Rebel missions.

Cassian Andor shines as a Rebel spy with detailed Imperial Pilot Gear and authentic accessories.

The Black Series figure captures Andor’s evolving persona in a finely crafted 6-inch action model.

Pre-orders begin March 5, 2025 for $24.99 with a Summer release, delighting Star Wars aficionados.

Cassian Andor is a Rebel spy who was introduced to fans in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, portrayed by Diego Luna. This hardened operative of the Rebel Alliance takes on the more morally complex missions, sacrificing himself for the greater good to take down the Empire. In 2022, Disney+ revealed Andor Season 1, which explored Cassian's early years before joining the Rebellion. Season 2 arrives in a few months and will focus on the rising time between Season 1 and Rogue One, as 12 episodes will be released, with three episodes showing off a different year. Hasbro is already getting some collectibles out there, including a new Andor Season 2 figure with Sierra Test Pilot Cassian. Andor is seemingly going undercover for his next mission with some Imperial Pilot Gear that fearers a blaster and a removable helmet. Pre-orders for this figure are set to arrive on March 5, 2025, for $24.99 and will be offered at most online retailers like Hasbro Pulse with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Black Series Cassian Andor (Sienar Test Pilot)

"Cassian Andor continues the journey that will shape him into a leader of the rebellion. As political tensions grow, he is forced to rise to the occasion and take a stand for everything he believes in. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, and series."

"This STAR WARS action figure is detailed to look like Cassian Andor (Sienar Test Pilot) from STAR WARS: ANDOR. Fans can display this 6-inch figure – with series-inspired deco and design — in their collections. Comes with helmet and blaster accessories. With exquisite features and decoration, THE BLACK SERIES embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!