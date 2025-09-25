Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts New Transformers: The Last Knight Nemesis Prime

New Transformers Studio Series figures are rolling out from Hasbro including The Last Knight Leader Class Nemesis Prime

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Nemesis Prime in the Transformers Studio Series, inspired by The Last Knight movie.

Nemesis Prime stands 8.5 inches tall and converts from robot to truck in 46 transformation steps.

Includes detailed accessories: sword, shield, blaster, and arm blade for dynamic movie-accurate play.

Pre-orders available now on Hasbro Pulse for $59.99, set for release in February 2026.

In Transformers: The Last Knight (2017), Nemesis Prime is essentially a corrupted version of Optimus Prime. After Optimus departs at the end of Age of Extinction, he is captured by the alien sorceress Quintessa, who brainwashes him into her servant and renames him Nemesis Prime. Under this dark influence, Prime is sent to Earth to retrieve Merlin's Staff, which Quintessa believes can restore Cybertron by draining Earth's energy core. This is obviously way different from that classic Transformers G1 version, which was a full-on evil clone of Optimus. Hasbro is now returning to the events of The Last Knight as they debut their newest Transformers Studios Series figures.

Standing 8.5" tall, Nemesis Prime is here to restore Cybertron by any means necessary, and he features a live-action deco and can transform into his truck mode in 46 steps. As for accessories, Hasbro was sure to include his sword, a shield, a blaster, and an arm blade to stop any Autobot that gets in his way. Pre-orders for the Transformers: The Last Knight Optimus Prime are already live on Hasbro Pulse at $59.99 and are expected to release in February 2026.

Transformers: The Last Knight Studio Series – Nemesis Prime

"Experience the epic action of the Transformers: The Last Knight movie with the Studio Series Nemesis Prime figure. 8.5-inch (21.5 cm) figure converts from robot action figure to truck mode in 46 steps. With movie-inspired details, intricate poseability, and attachable accessories like a sword, shield, and arm blade, this Transformers Nemesis Prime action figure makes an awesome addition to any collection."

THE LAST KNIGHT NEMESIS PRIME: This Transformers Studio Series Nemesis Prime figure features movie-inspired deco and details

8.5-INCH LEADER CLASS TRANSFORMERS FIGURE: In robot mode, the Transformers action figure is about 8.5 inches (21.5 cm) tall

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND TRUCK MODE: This figure converts between modes in 46 steps

4 ACCESSORIES THAT ATTACH IN BOTH MODES: Figure comes with sword, shield, blaster, and arm blade accessory pieces

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!