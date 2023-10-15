Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers Ghost Starscream & Haunted Waspinator Set

There are More Than Meets The Eye with this set of collectibles as Hasbro is back with some new Transformers releases

A spooky new release is on the way from Hasbro as a new Transformers Takara Tomy set has arrived. This new 2-Pack is inspired by the episode Possession from the hit 90s animated series Beast Wars: Transformers. It is Ghost Starscream vs. Haunted Waspinator with this eerie set that features original Takara Toy packaging and Japanese instruction. Starscream will be getting a new ghostly deco with a translucent design and will convert into his jet mode. Waspinator, on the other hand, gets a new dark deco with the Decepticon logo and will convert into their wasp form. Both figures bring something new to your Transformers collection and will be a nice treat for any haunted collection. The Transformers Takara Tomy BWVS-08 Ghost Starscream vs. Haunted Waspinator 2-Pack is priced at $69.99. Beast Wars enthusiasts who want to relive the episode Possession can do so right here with a June 2024 release.

Transformers Ghost Starscream vs. Haunted Waspinator 2-Pack

"Bring the ultimate Transformers experience to your collection with Takara Tomy Transformers BWVS-08 Ghost Starscream vs. Haunted Waspinator 2-Pack! These adult collectible Transformers action figures for adults feature authentic Takara Tomy design and deco. The figure is showcased in premium deco and detail and comes in its original packaging with Japanese-language instructions."

Includes 2 figures, 2 character cards, and instructions.

AUTHENTIC TAKARA TOMY DESIGN: This Transformers premium adult collectible BWVS-08 Ghost Starscream vs. Haunted Waspinator 2-Pack is an authentic Takara Tomy product, inspired by the episode "Possession" from the Beast Wars: Transformers animated series

animated series G1-INSPIRED GHOST STARSCERAM CONVERTING FIGURE: The Starscream figure converts from robot to jet mode. Features episode-inspired clear-molded color and deco

BEAST WARS HAUNTED WASPINATOR CONVERTING FIGURE: The Waspinator figure converts from robot to wasp mode. Features episode-inspired dark deco and a Decepticon faction logo

HAUNTED WASPINATOR CONVERTING FIGURE: The Waspinator figure converts from robot to wasp mode. Features episode-inspired dark deco and a Decepticon faction logo HIGH ARTICULATION FOR POSES: Ghost Starscream and Haunted Waspinator action figures are fully jointed and highly articulated, allowing for intricate posability in action poses

ORIGINAL PACKAGING AND INSTRUCTIONS: This Transformers action figure 2-pack comes with original packaging and Japanese-language instructions

EXCLUSIVE CHARACTER CARDS: Comes with 2 Japanese-language character cards for the Ghost Starscream and Haunted Waspinator figures

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!