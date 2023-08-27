Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, rise of the beasts, transformers

Hasbro Debuts Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Terracon Nightbird

A new Transformers Studio Series figure is on the way as a new and deadly Terrorcon has arrived from Hasbro with Nightbird

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts was a pretty amazing film, and it was nice to see some for the '90s Beast Wars series. While the continuity of the live-action films is tricky, this one was filled with action and plenty of new faces. The arrival of the Maximals also included the return of the Terrorcons, and Hasbro was sure to deliver plenty of figures for the occasion. A New Transformers: Rise of the Beasts figure is here with the deadly Studios Series Nightbird. Coming in at 4.5" tall, this Terrorcon will convert into her Nissan Skyline GTR R33 modes in just 21 steps. Hasbro has included a back drop scene and sword accessory to have her try to take down the Autobots and Maximals. The Nightbird Studios Series figure is priced at $24.99, she is set for a November 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here.

Transformers Studio Series Rise of the Beasts Nightbird

"Bring the epic action of the Transformers movies from the big screen into your collection with the Transformers Studio Series Deluxe Class 104 Nightbird action figure, inspired by Transformers: Rise of the Beasts! Nightbird and the Terrorcons fight back the Autobots to steal the Transwarp Key. Transformers Studio Series toys are collectible action figures for 8 year old boys and girls that feature movie-inspired details and accessories."

Includes figure, accessory, removable backdrop, and instructions.

TRANSFORMERS: RISE OF THE BEASTS NIGHTBIRD: This Transformers Studio Series 104 Nightbird action figure for boys and girls is highly articulated for posability and features movie-inspired deco and details

TRANSFORMERS STUDIO SERIES DELUXE CLASS: This 4.5-inch collectible action figures is inspired by iconic movie scenes and designed with specs and details to reflect the Transformers movie universe

2 ICONIC MODES: This Studio Series Transformers toy for 8 year old boys and girls features classic conversion between robot and Nissan Skyline GTR R33 modes in 21 steps

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: This Terrorcon comes with a sword accessory that attaches to the Nightbird figure in both modes

REMOVABLE BACKDROP: Removable backdrop displays Nightbird figure in the Attack at the Museum scene. Fans can use the backdrop and pose their figures in the scene with their own style

