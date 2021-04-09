Transformers Galvatron and Rodimus Prime Prepare For War With Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest reveals continue with more Transformers reveals as we get into some pricer and bigger bot reveals. Both figures feature G1 inspired designs for the new War for Cybertron: Kingdom line of figures. The headstone Rodimus converts to racer mode in just 34 steps and will come with a truck trailer loaded with accessories. Some accessories include Photon Eliminator Blaster, Matrix of Leadership, and Sword of Primus, taking this hero to new levels. We then get the appearance of Galvatron, who will transform into his Galactic Cannon in just 33 steps. It does look like Galvatron will be getting the new plasticless windowed packaging changing the future of collectibles as we know. The Transformers War for Cybertron: Kingdom Commander Rodimus Prime is priced at $79.99, and Galvatron comes in at $49.99. Pre-orders are set to live today at 5 PM EST on a variety of online retailers like here. Do not miss out on some of the other amazing Transformers reveals during Hasbro Pulse Fan Fest, like the Autobot Ark.

"Rodimus Prime joins Commander Class! This figure depicts the brash and headstrong Autobot, Hot Rod, after he claims the Matrix of Leadership and becomes Rodimus Prime! This G1-inspired toy converts into racecar mode in 34 steps, then to truck mode in 8 steps. The truck trailer can store weapons and even transport Deluxe Class figures! (Each sold separately, subject to availability) The trailer also converts into mobile defense bay with twin missile launchers!

Figure comes with classic G1-inspired Photon Eliminator Blaster, Matrix of Leadership with a light burst effect attachment to simulate a glowing aura, 2 smoke effects that attach to trailer pipes, and a Sword of Primus accessory inspired by the one featured in the comic books."

"Beastify the battlefield! Worlds collide when the Maximals and Predacons join the fight, coming together with the Autobots and Decepticons in an epic battle that will alter their destiny forever. Behold, Galvatron! This G1-inspired toy converts into Galactic cannon mode in 33 steps and comes with Particle Beam cannon and 2 side cannon accessories that attach in both modes. The Matrix of Leadership accessory can hang around the Galvatron figure's neck as it did in the 1986 film, The Transformers: The Movie."

