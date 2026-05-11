Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, superman

Superman (Action Comics #1) Joins McFarlane's Vault Collection

McFarlane Toys unveils its new DC Multiverse Vault Collection, which brings back some hard-to-find figures like Superman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys revives Action Comics #1 Superman in its new DC Multiverse Vault Collection for collectors.

This Golden Age Superman figure recreates the hero’s first-appearance suit with classic emblem, trunks, and styling.

Superman includes breakable chains, a display base, and a collectible art card with biography and display stand.

Action Comics #1 Superman is up for pre-order now for $26.99, with McFarlane listing a September 2026 release.

McFarlane Toys has recently revealed its new DC Multiverse "Vault Collection," a line designed to bring back expensive and hard-to-find figures. This is perfect for collectors who missed the original releases, and Wave 1 has some serious rereleases. One of which is the return of Superman, which celebrates the hero's legendary first appearance in Action Comics #1. The figure recreates Superman's original Golden Age costume, including the early chest emblem, trunks, and chiseled jaw line.

Accessories included breakable chains, a collector art card, and a display stand. While the original figure was easier to obtain than others in the Vault lineup, it is nice to have the historical significance of Superman's debut. Oddly enough, his plastic cape will return rather than switching it out for the new fabric capes, but it was probably easier to use that original mold. Action Comics #1 Superman is back and up for pre-order at $26.99 with a September 2026 release.

Superman (Action Comics) McFarlane Vault Collection

"Sent to Earth from the dying planet of Krypton as a baby, Kal-El was found by farmers, Martha and Jonathan Kent, and raised as their son, Clark. As Clark grew up, the radiation from Earth's yellow sun gave him enhanced senses and extraordinary powers, including super-strength, superspeed, heat vision, X-ray vision, super-hearing, super-breath, and flight. Now, fully grown, he uses his powers to protect his adopted world as Superman."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the ACTION COMICS #1.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes attachable breakage chains and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all of the MCFARLANE VAULT COLLECTION action figures.

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