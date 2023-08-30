Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: Ahsoka, hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars: Ahsoka The Vintage Collection Figures

Step into a galaxy far, far away with the help of Hasbro as the debut a new assortment of Star Wars collectibles for fans

Star Wars: Ahsoka has arrived, giving fans a new story inside the Galaxy Far, Far Away. New enemies are rising, and it is up to Ahsoka Tano to stop it with some iconic allies. Hasbro has unveiled a new assortment of figures, including new releases for The Vintage Collection. Star Wars fans will be able to bring home the forces of good and evil with these new releases, starting with Hera Syndulla. This legendary Rebels General is back with a new live-action appearance design for the Vintage line. She will be a must own piece for the new The Ghost HasLab from Hasbro, and don't worry; a Chopper is on the way. The fun continues with the arrival of the Dark Side with the HK-Assassin Droid and the Dathomir Witch Morgan Elsbeth. Both are back with detail and will be a fun addition to bring some Ahsoka scenes to life. Collectors will be able to bring these figures home in Fall 2023 for $16.99, with pre-orders already live right here.

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HK-87 DROID – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Set after the fall of the Empire, AHSOKA follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION HK-87 ASSASSIN DROID figure inspired by STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 2 entertainment-inspired accessories."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Spring 2024). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION GENERAL HERA SYNDULLA figure inspired by STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series. This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line."

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MORGAN ELSBETH – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Set after the fall of the Empire, AHSOKA follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION MORGAN ELSBETH figure inspired by STAR WARS: AHSOKA live-action series."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!