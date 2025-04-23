Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Reveals New Star Wars Stormtrooper (Jedha Patrol) Black Series

Step into a galaxy far, far away as Hasbro is back as they enhance the Imperial Army with new Star Wars: The Black Series figures

The Stormtrooper Jedha Patrol is a variant of the classic stormtrooper unit, featured prominently in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Deployed by the Empire to enforce martial law on the occupied moon of Jedha, these troops patrol the streets in squads. They are here to help with public safety while maintaining a visible and controlling presence as the Empire gathers as much Kyber as they can from the planet. Distinguished by additional gear like shoulder pauldrons, backpacks, and upgraded heavy blasters, these Stormtroopers are back and ready for action.

Hasbro continues to deploy new Stormtroopers into the fight, and this Jedha Patrol variant is the newest one to arrive. Releasing as a Target Exclusive, this Star Wars Stormtrooper is nicely created from his Rogue One appearance with additional backpack accessories and a blaster. Add some higher-ranking soldiers to your Imperial Army with this exclusive release, which is priced at $24.99. Pre-orders are set to arrive today only at Target at 1 PM EST with a Spring 2025 release.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Stormtrooper (Jedha Patrol) TBS

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 | Available on April 23 at 1PM ET exclusively on Target.com; available in Target stores April 27). The Empire occupies Jedha with Stormtroopers, who are elite shock troops loyal to the Empire. The 6-inch-scale figure is detailed to look like the Stormtrooper Jedha Patrol character from ROGUE ONE: A STAR WARS STORY, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation."

"Kids and collectors alike can imagine the biggest battles and missions in the STAR WARS saga with figures from STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES. With exquisite features and decoration, this series embodies the quality and realism that STAR WARS devotees love. THE BLACK SERIES includes figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 50-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, including comics, movies, and animated series (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). "

