Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: A New Hope Retro Collection Multipack

Hasbro has revealed a new Star Wars: A New Hope inspired Retro Collection Multipack is on the way exclusively to Target

Hasbro was present at the New York Toy Fair 2025 with a few new collectibles to reveal. The Star Wars team only has one new reveal as they announced new Star Wars: Retro Collection figures are on their way. This line has disappeared for quite some time, with the last set of figures being the Ahsoka figures, followed by the Target Exclusive Phantom Menace Multipack. Well, another exclusive multipack is on the way with a Star Wars: A New Hope six figure set has been revealed. This set will consist of some returning Kenner inspired figures along with some new designs.

Everything you know and love about those 1970s and 80s figures are featured here and will start with a new Luke Skywalker (Yavin Celebration) figure. This is followed by a Rebel Fleet Trooper, a Sandtrooper, and Han Solo in Stormtrooper Disguise. Lastly, Walrus Man and Dr. Evazan from the Mos Eisley Cantina are featured here and would work well with that upcoming HasLab. Pre-orders for this 3.75" figure 6-Pack are set to arrive on March 5 at 1 PM EST on Target.com with a Spring 2025 release.

Star Wars: Retro Collection – A New Hope Multipack

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $59.99 | Pre-Order on March 5 at 1PM ET on Target.com; available Spring 2025). Ideal for new fans and long-time collectors alike, the STAR WARS Retro Collection features detailing and design calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s figures."

"Inspired by STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE, this Retro Collection 3.75-inch-scale multipack is ideal for play or display, bringing back the nostalgic feel of Kenner toys (additional products each sold separately, subject to availability). Includes the classic duo of Dr. Evazan and Walrus Man, plus Han Solo (Imperial Stormtrooper Outfit), Luke Skywalker (Yavin), Rebel Fleet Trooper, and Sandtrooper figures. Includes 10 accessories for poseability on your shelf, including Han Solo's removable helmet and blaster accessories for each character."

