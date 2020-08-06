Transformers Optimus Prime Gets New Figure from Hasbro/Threezero

With the recent debut of Transformers: War for Cybertron Trilogy on Netflix, new figures have awakened. This time we are getting a real treasure as Threezero and Hasbro have teamed up once again to give fans the DLX Optimus Prime. The leader of the Autobots has arrived and is ready to see some action with his newest design. He will feature a metal frame that will allow for a wide variety of articulation and increases the durability. Optimus Prime will stand 10" tall, have 50 points of articulation, and will even have LED eyes and chest. Weathering details on his paint scheme show his battles, and he is also coming with his own weapon cache. Energon Shield, Axe, and Ion Blaster are included to bring the fight to the Deceptions. Swappable hands will allow for a huge variety of poses and capturing that perfect Transformers pose.

Optimus Prime is one of the biggest Transformers out there, so it only makes sense for him to get yet another figure. With his massive arsenal of weapons, LED effects, metal die-cast parts, and the unique weathering effect, this is one figure that will stand above the rest. The Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy DLX Optimus Prime Figure is priced at $179.99. She is expected to release in March 2021, and pre-orders are live and can be found here. It does seem like the pre-orders are only open on Hasbro Pulse till September 18, 2020. Transformers fans will not want to wait around with this figure as every Autobot is waiting for their leader to return.

Hasbro and Threezero Transformers DLX Series

"Hasbro and Threezero are pleased to introduce the Autobot leader Optimus Prime as the first TRANSFORMERS: WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY product in the Transformers DLX Collectible Figure Series! DLX Collectible Figures present intricate Transformers designs on a smaller scale with high-fidelity production value. With its unique die-cast metal frame design, DLX not only provides an advanced range of articulation but also greatly enhances the weight and durability. Together with the detailed and weathered paint application of threezero, a remarkable resemblance is achieved in matching the characters as seen in the original media."

"At 10 inches (25.4cm) tall, the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy – DLX Optimus Prime collectible figure features approximately 50 points of articulation, a die-cast metal frame, and LED illuminated eyes and chest cavity. Accessories include Ion Blaster, Energon Axe, Energon Shield, a total of five pairs of interchangeable hands, and a DLX Action Stand for various expressive poses. Like other DLX series figures, Optimus Prime also features a die-cast metal frame for increased playability, with a finely-detailed paint application that showcases the war-torn weathered look as seen in the Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy."

Product Specifications:

Officially Licensed by Hasbro and TakaraTomy

Approximately 10 inches Tall (25.4cm)

50 Points of Articulation

Die-cast Metal Parts

LED Illuminated Eyes and Chest Window

Materials:ABS, PVC, POM, ZINC ALLOY

Accessories:

One Ion Blaster

One Energon Axe

One Energon Shield

Five Pairs of Interchangeable Hands: Fists, Relaxed, Action, Holding Ion Blaster, and Holding Energon Axe.

One Action Stand with Base