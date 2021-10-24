Hasbro Unveils Fortnite The Scientist for the Victory Royale Series

Hasbro continues to grow their new Fortnite Victory Royale Series as they debut their latest figure. The Scientist is back for their The Seven Collection with a brand new, highly detailed 6" that features six button-activated LEDs. The Scientist comes with five different faceplates that will showcase different expressions as well as light up when the LED is activated. Fortnite fans will also get a Star Surge Back Bling and added weapon accessories. With 20 points of articulation, The Scientist will be an excellent new Battle-Royale champion for your growing collection. The Fortnite Victory Royale Series The Seven Collection: The Scientist is priced at $44.99 and set to release in May 2022. Pre-orders are live right here, and be sure to acquire some of the other recently released Victory Royale Series figures.

"The Scientist drops off the Battle Bus and glides into the Victory Royale Series! This 6-inch action figure shows the popular character outfit with game-level deco and details. This figure comes with 6 button-activated LED face plates that light up, plus Star Surge Back Bling and weapon accessories! Pose out the figure in an epic battle stance or bust a move in a dance emote with more than 20 points of articulation! Look for the rest of The Seven Collection and other Fortnite Victory Royale Series figures to level up your collection! (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) Includes: Figure and 7 accessories."

UNLOCK VICTORY ROYALE SERIES: Bring the world of Fortnite with you with the Victory Royale Series! Upgrade your collection with premium figures based on the Fortnite video game. You never know who's dropping next, so ready up!

6 LIGHT-UP FACE PLATES: This figure comes with 6 button-activated LED face plates that light up! Swap out the face plates to display with different expressions

POSE WITH PERSONALITY: Pose out the figure in an epic battle stance or bust a move in a dance emote with more than 20 points of articulation! Attach included Star Surge Back Bling and weapon accessories for battle poses

