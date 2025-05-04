Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Hasbro Unveils New Kenner Inspired Star Wars Cantina Adventure 4-Pack

Hasbro returns to a galaxy far, far away with a new collection of Star Wars collectibles including a Cantina Adventure 4-Pack

The set includes retro versions of Hammerhead, Walrus Man, Greedo, and Snaggletooth with vintage card backs.

Each figure features classic Kenner deco, blaster accessory, and a cantina backdrop for display.

Exclusive to Hasbro Pulse, pre-orders open May 4th for $64.99 with a Summer 2025 release date.

The Mos Eisley Cantina is one of Star Wars' most iconic locations, and it was introduced to viewers in A New Hope (1977). This hive of scum and villainy captured is filled with a wild assortment of aliens, mercenaries, and rogues. Most of which were brought to life back in the late 70s and 80s with Kenner and their wildly popular Star Wars toy line. While most of these figures do not match their on-screen appearances, it is only owning that character that matters. Now, these classic designs are returning as Hasbro debuts a new The Vintage Collection Cantina Adventure 4-Pack.

This set faithfully brings back four iconic Mos Eisley Cantina aliens in their classic Kenner deco. This set consists of Hammerhead, Walrus Man, Greedo, and Snaggletooth. Each alien gets their own vintage card back, along with their own weapon, with Walrus Man getting extra flipper hands. This Cantina Adventure 4-Pack will add some modernized retro nostalgia to those upcoming Star Wars HasLab Cantina playsets. This Hasbro Pulse exclusive figure set arrives for pre-order today on May the 4th for $64.99 with a Summer 2025 release.

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection – Cantina Adventure 4-Pack

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $64.99| Pre-order on May 4 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse; available Summer 2025). Luke Skywalker and Obi-Wan Kenobi encountered various ne'er-do-wells at the Mos Eisley cantina. Based on Hammerhead, Walrus Man, Greedo, and Snaggletooth, this 3.75-inch-scale action figure set features blue deco for Snaggletooth as seen in the set's original discontinued 1978 figure release."

"Each figure comes with a blaster; and Walrus Man includes a set of alternate hands. Pose out the figures with the included cantina-inspired backdrop. Display your fandom on your shelf with Kenner-branded outer box packaging and individual cardbacks for each figure with a unique VC number – Hammerhead (VC# 376), Walrus Man (VC# 377), Greedo (VC# 378), and Snaggletooth (VC# 379)."

