Hasbro Unveils New Star Wars: The Vintage Collection X-34 Landspeeder

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including the iconic landspeeder

Article Summary Hasbro reveals the sleek X-34 Landspeeder, enhancing The Vintage Collection for Star Wars enthusiasts.

Luke Skywalker's Landspeeder includes a detailed engine, wheels, and room for two 3.75” figures.

New Luke figure features detailed accessories from A New Hope with a blaster, lightsaber, and poncho.

Pre-order the Landspeeder for $59.99; set for release in Summer 2025 via Hasbro Pulse and Fan Channel sites.

Get ready to travel across the sands of Tatooine in style, as Hasbro is back with a brand new Star Wars vehicle. Luke Skywalker's X-34 landspeeder is an iconic vehicle that appeared in Star Wars: A New Hope. This hovering craft features a sleek yet weathered design and serves as Luke's primary mode of transportation across the desert planet. He uses it to travel between his home, Old Ben's house, and Mos Eisley before selling it to fund his journey off-world. The X-34 Landspeeder is now back as Hasbro unveils their latest Star Wars: The Vintage Collection release to help fill out collectors' upcoming Mos Eisley Cantina HasLab.

This speeder is loaded with detail and features elements like the previous '90s version with a poppable engine cover allowing fans to see the inside mechanical work, wheels on the bottom, and room for two 3.75" figures. Hasbro has even included a new A New Hope Luke Skywalker that is loaded with accessories. This Luke seems to bring his outfit from A New Hope deleted scene to life with binoculars, poncho, and bucket back, along with a rifle for shooting Womp Rats, and of course his blue lightsaber. Star Wars fans can take a ride in the X-34 Landspeeder in Summer 2025, and pre-orders are live for $59.99 at Fan Channel sites, including Hasbro Pulse.

Star Wars: A New Hope – The Vintage Collection X-34 Landspeeder

Luke Skywalker owned a battered but speedy X-34 Landspeeder, racing the sand-faded craft across the desert. Celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS with premium vehicles, playsets, and action figures from THE VINTAGE COLLECTION. Based on A NEW HOPE, this 3.75-inch-scale Landspeeder includes a Luke Skywalker (Tatooine) figure that features photoreal deco and a soft goods poncho. Comes with 7 accessories for dynamic poseability on fan shelves, including his signature Lightsaber, hat, and droid caller."

"Calling back to the original 1970s and 1980s vintage toys, figure and vehicle feature Kenner branding and package design, with a unique VC number on the figure for collectability (VC #344A). Reimagine favorite scenes with other THE VINTAGE COLLECTION figures and vehicles from the galaxy (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

