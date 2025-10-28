Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged:

Hasbro Unveils New Transformers Combaticon Figure with Blast Off

Hasbro attended MCM London this past weekend and unveiled a new assortment of collectibles including new Transformers releases

Article Summary Hasbro reveals new Transformers Age of the Primes Blast Off, part of the popular Combaticons lineup

Blast Off transforms from robot to space shuttle in 17 steps and stands 5.5 inches tall

Pre-orders are open for $27.99 with a release date set for February 2026, alongside Combaticon Brawl

This deluxe figure can combine with other Combaticons to form the mighty Bruticus

Blast Off is a member of the Combaticons, a Decepticon subgroup found inside the Transformers universe. He was first introduced in the classic The Transformers (1986) toyline, followed by his debut in the iconic animated series. Blast Off transforms into a space shuttle, giving the Combaticons and Deceptions an orbital advantage over the Autobots. Despite his rude attitude, Blast Off is quite loyal to his commander, Onslaught, and a necessary member when the Combaticons merge to form the powerful Bruticus.

Hasbro now brings Blast Off to life with a brand new Transformers Age of the Prime figure that stands 5.5" tall. He will be able to convert into his spaceship mode in just 17 steps and will come with two blasters. Pre-orders are already live online for $27.99, and he is set to release alongside Transformers Combaticon Brawl with a February 2026 release date. Be sure to check out more new releases coming soon from Hasbro with Maximal Big Convoy, Razorclaw, and even Targetmaster Sureshot.

Transformers Age of the Primes Combaticon Blast Off

"The 5.5-inch (14 cm) Deluxe Class figure converts from robot action figure to space shuttle mode in 17 steps and can be combined with additional Combaticon figures (each sold separately, subject to availability) to make a Bruticus figure."

AGE OF THE PRIMES COMBATICON BLAST OFF: This Transformers Combaticon Blast Off figure features deco and details inspired by the Transformers universe

CONVERT BETWEEN ROBOT AND SPACESHIP MODE: This toy figure converts between modes in 17 steps

ARTICULATED FOR PLAY AND DISPLAY: Age of the Primes Transformers figures feature articulation for display-worthy poses or action-packed play

PART OF THE AGE OF THE PRIMES COLLECTION: Everything in the Transformers universe can be traced back to the original bots

GIFT TRANSFORMERS COLLECTIBLES: These action figures make a great gift for boys and girls 8 and up or anyone who collects toys

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!