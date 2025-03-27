Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew SM-33 Black Series Figure Revealed

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Hasbro as they have unveiled a new set of Star Wars figures including the debut of SM-33

Article Summary Hasbro debuts Star Wars Black Series SM-33 action figure from Disney+'s Skeleton Crew.

SM-33, the ship's first mate, joins the Skeleton Crew lineup for collectors.

The deluxe figure includes shields, a peg leg, and space rat accessories.

Pre-order SM-33 now on Hasbro Pulse for $33.99, releasing Fall 2025.

Hasbro is stepping into a galaxy far, far away once again with some brand new Star Wars: The Black Series reveals. One of which fans will be excited about as it will help them finish off their Skeleton Crew set with SM-33. SM-33, also known as "Thirty-Three," is an old-time droid that was introduced in the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew series on Disney+. He was discovered aboard the buried starship Onyx Cinder on the planet At Atti, with SM-33 serving as the ship's first mate. This droid is loyal to the ship's captain, and despite his battered design, he is a fearsome droid to come across. Reunite your crew with Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB as they travel the stars, trying to find their way back home.

SM-33 is a deluxe Star Wars figure that faithfully captures his design right from Skeleton Crew. Yes, this does mean 33 features a peg leg with an extra stand to help support his design long with a removable space rat in his eye. As for other accessories, this first mate will include two attachable shields for his arms, to help protect those kids from pirates. Pre-orders for the Star Wars: Skeleton Crew SM-33 are already live online, including Hasbro Pulse for $33.99 and a Fall 2025 release date.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew Black Series SM-33

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $33.99| Pre-order on March 26 at 1 PM ET at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Fall 2025). SM-33, or just "Thirty-Three," is the decrepit first mate of the ship found buried on At Attin. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES includes 6- inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This Hasbro action figure is detailed to look like SM-33 from SKELETON CREW. Comes with his 2 shield accessories, an alien rodent accessory, and a stand. Look for more STAR WARS figures to recreate scenes from the franchise on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

