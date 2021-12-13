Hasbro Reveals New Disney Villains Style Series Fashion Dolls

Some of your favorite Disney Villains are back and ready to hit the runway as Hasbro reveals their newest set of fashion dolls. Standing roughly 11-inches tall, four ladies are up to go good with these fiendishly fashionable figures that captures their beauty off the screen. The four Disney Villains that are coming include Maleficent from Sleeping Beauty, Ursula from The Little Mermaid, Cruella De Vil from 101 Dalmatians, and the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Hasbro has included some accessories for each Villain as well as a decoder to look for hidden images on each of their dresses. These adorable Disney Villain Dolls will be a hit in any Disney collection, and they are all expected to release in January 2022 for $20.99. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can find all four dolls right here.

"The Disney Villains Style Series Maleficent Fashion Doll from Disney's Sleeping Beauty is an approximately 11-inch fashion doll with a stunning outfit and accessories. Independent, self-confident, unforgettable, and of course, sinister — the iconic Villains of Disney films are always fiendishly fashionable. This sinisterly stylish 11-inch Maleficent fashion doll features a stunning gown and flame details, her striking shoulder pads, and the iconic horned headpiece inspired by the classic movie Disney's Sleeping Beauty. She comes in a box with secret compartments holding more surprises, making for a super fun unboxing experience."

"Independent, self-confident, unforgettable, and of course, sinister — the iconic Villains of Disney films are always fiendishly fashionable. This sinisterly stylish 11-inch Ursula fashion doll features a stunning purple gown with ruffles inspired by ocean waves, plus shoes and a necklace. This doll of the Sea Witch from Disney's The Little Mermaid comes in a box with secret compartments holding more surprises, making for a super fun unboxing experience."

"Independent, self-confident, unforgettable, and of course, sinister — the iconic Villains of Disney films are always fiendishly fashionable. This sinisterly stylish 11-inch Cruella De Vil fashion doll features a look inspired by her character in Disney's 101 Dalmatians with a stunning black and white gown that matches her striking hair, plus 2 pairs of shoes, a faux fur collar, peplum, and purse."

"The stylish but sinister sorceress from Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs is an approximately 11-inch fashion doll with a stunning outfit and accessories. Independent, self-confident, unforgettable, and of course, sinister — the iconic Villains of Disney films are always fiendishly fashionable. This sinisterly stylish 11-inch Evil Queen fashion doll features a stunning black and purple gown inspired by her look in Disney's Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. There's also a pair of shoes, a necklace collar, crown, cauldron, and poison apple accessory."